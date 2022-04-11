Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 11th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Boston Red Sox will visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park this Monday. The Red Sox will hope to reverse their fortunes after dropping their first two games against the New York Yankees.

While the Detroit Tigers enjoyed a peculiar walk off hit on Opening Day, they dropped the final two games of their series against the Chicago White Sox and enter the matchup with Boston sporting a 1-2 record.

Boston Red Sox injury Report

The Red Sox injury report can be seen below:

Player Name Status Reason Chris Sale Out Stress fracture, right rib cage James Paxton Out Tommy John surgery Josh Taylor Out back soreness Matt Barnes Questionable back tigtness

Pitching will continue to sit atop the list of concerns for the Red Sox until Chris Sale can resume his duties as ace of the staff. While he may not be at the peak he featured during his first couple of seasons in Boston, Sale will give this rotation a massive boost of quality innings.

Detroit Tigers Injury Report

The Detroit Tigers will do their best to navigate their early season woes

Player Name Status Reason Derek Hill Out Hamstring Injury Andrew Chafin Out Groin Injury Kyle Funkhouser Out Back Injury Spencer Turnbull Out Elbow Injury Jake Rogers Out Forearm Injury Jose Cisnero Out Unspecified Injury

The injury to new acquisition Andrew Chafin is especially disheartening to a Tigers team that has tried to improve their roster. Chafin was a big part of the club's big step forward.

Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers Predicted Lineup

Boston Red Sox Lineup

The Red Sox will hope to continue the offensive momentum they showcased at Yankee Stadium this month. World Series Champion Alex Cora will submit the following lineup card as the manager:

Kike Hernandez, CF Trevor Story, 2B Xander Bogaerts, SS Rafael Devers, 3B JD Martinez, DH Bobby Dalbec, 1B Alex Verdugo, LF Christian Vasquez, C Jackie Bradley Jr. RF

JD Martinez will figure to be a key piece of the lineup as they face off against his former squad. Martinez's career took off in Detroit in 2014 after departing the Houston Astros.

Detroit Tigers Projected Lineup

Former World Series champion manager AJ Hinch will submit the following lineup for the Tigers:

Akil Baddoo, OF Robbie Grossman, OF Javier Baez, SS Austin Meadows, OF Miguel Cabrera, DH Jeimer Candelario, 3B Jonathan Schoop, 2B Spencer Torkelson, 1B Tucker Barnhart, C

Javier Baez will look to continue his solid hitting for the Tigers as he is sporting a batting average of .333 for the season, including the aforementioned peculiar walk-off single.

Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation:

Boston Red Sox

The Sox will send Michael Wacha to the mound. After being heralded as a potential long-term piece of the St. Louis Cardinals rotation his rookie year, Wacha has found himself journeying from ballclub to ballclub. He'll hope to turn his career around with the Red Sox as he's held an earned run average over 4.5 each of his last three seasons. Wacha slots in fourth in the Red Sox rotation.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers will send an equally volatile pitcher to the hill, Matt Manning. In his rookie season last year, Manning notched a 5.80 ERA, however he gained valuable experience in his 18 starts with the team. The team hopes Manning can take the lessons learned and mold himself into a valuable member of the Tigers rotation.

