Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 13th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers face each other in the final game of a three-game series in Detroit this Wednesday. The two teams are looking to get off to a better start after both lost series against division rivals this weekend.

The Boston Red Sox lost two out of three to the New York Yankees, while the Tigers lost two out of three to the Chicago White Sox. The first game of the series on Monday proved to be a dramatic 3-1 victory for the Tigers as shortstop Javy Baez delivered in the clutch with a two-run home run to give them a 3-1 lead.

In the ninth inning, J.D. Martinez of the Red Sox nearly tied it up with a home run to right field, but the ball was caught right at the wall to preserve a Tigers victory.

The second game of the series resulted in a comeback win for the Red Sox by a score of 5-3.

Let's take a look at the injury reports for each team and see what their predicted lineups will be.

Boston Red Sox Injury Report

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Red Sox - Game Five

The Boston Red Sox updated injury report can be seen below.

Player Name Status Reason Trevor Story Questionable Non-Covid Illness Chris Sale Out Stress Fracture, Right Rib Cage James Paxton Out Tommy John Surgery Josh Taylor Out Back Soreness

Trevor Story did not play in the first two games of the series in Detroit. He is currently day-to-day, and the team is hoping to be able to play tomorrow's rubbermatch.

Detroit Tigers Injury Report

New Detroit Tigers signee Andrew Chafin while pitching for the Chicago Cubs last year

The Tigers injury report can be seen below.

Player Name Status Reason Robbie Grossman Questionable Groin Injury Andrew Chafin Out Left Groin Strain Derek Hill Out Right Hamstring Strain Kyle Funkhouser Out Right Shoulder Strain Jose Cisnero Out Right Shoulder Strain Jake Rogers Out Tommy John Surgery

Robbie Grossman left Tuesday's game early with a groin injury. Manager A.J. Hinch worries that it could be a groin strain that would put him on the 10-day IL.

Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers Predicted Lineups

Miguel Cabrera is nearing 3,000 hits for his career

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox lineup following the first two games of the series can be seen below.

1 Enrique Hernandez, CF 2 Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Xander Bogaerts, SS 4 J.D. Martinez, DH 5 Bobby Dalbec, 1B 6 Christian Arroyo, RF 7 Alex Verdugo, LF 8 Kevin Plawecki, C 9 Jonathan Arauz, 2B

Trevor Story is expected to be back soon after dealing with an illness the past couple of days. Reports state he arrived in Detroit today and may be in the starting lineup. This is a developing story and is worth noting ahead of tomorrow's game.

Detroit Tigers

Detroit's projected lineup can be seen below. Robbie Grossman left with an injury in Tuesday afternoon's game. Expect him to sit out tomorrow's contest.

1 Austin Meadows, LF 2 Jonathan Schoop, 2B 3 Javier Baez, SS 4 Jeimer Candelario, 3B 5 Miguel Cabrera, DH 6 Eric Haase, RF 7 Akil Baddoo, CF 8 Spencer Torkelson, 1B 9 Tucker Barnhart, C

Tigers rookie and top prospect Spencer Torkelson recorded his first hit in Tuesday's game.

Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotations

Eduardo Rodriguez pitches on Opening Day 2022

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox starting rotation can be seen below.

1 Nathan Eovaldi 2 Nick Pivetta 3 Tanner Houck 4 Michael Wacha 5 Rich Hill

Nathan Eovaldi is projected to get the start for the Red Sox tomorrow afternoon. The Red Sox need Eovaldi to give them more innings as their rotation has failed to go deep into games at this point in the season.

Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers pitching rotation can be seen below.

1 Eduardo Rodriguez 2 Casey Mize 3 Tarik Skubal 4 Matt Manning 5 Tyler Alexander

Eduardo Rodriguez will make one of the more anticipated starts for tomorrow's game. The former Red Sox pitcher will face his former team. The matchup with Nathan Eovaldi should be a good one.

