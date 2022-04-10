Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - April 11th | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox travel to Comerica Park to take on the Detroit Tigers on Monday, April 11. It will be the second series for both teams in 2022. It will also be a chance to get themselves back on track with a winning record.
Starting the year against division rivals, the New York Yankees, was always going to be a challenge for the Boston Red Sox, but they were certainly hoping to win the series. Because they have already lost two games, they won't be catching the New York Yankees in this series. They will, however, have a chance to return to their winning ways in Detroit.
The Detroit Tigers are off to a great start against the Chicago White Sox. They have split the first two games of the series and are playing very well. If the Detroit Tigers can maintain this high level, they have a chance to be in the playoff hunt at the end of the season.
Match Details
Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers | Regular Season
Date & Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, 5:10 PM EST
Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI
Boston Red Sox Preview
The AL East is one of the most competitive divisions in the MLB, and if the Boston Red Sox hope to win it in 2022, they need to start the season well. Trevor Story has already proven himself as a great signing, and Xander Bogaerts has picked up right where he left off in 2021. If the visiting team can play to their strengths, they have a great chance to win this series.
Key Player - Rafael Devers
The 25-year-old All-Star is off to a great start to the season, with two hits, including one homer, against the New York Yankees, expect Rafael Devers to deliver big time against the Detroit Tigers with multiple hits in the first game of the series.
Current contract issues didn't stop Rafael Devers from celebrating the first home run of the season with his teammates, posted by Jahmai Webster on Twitter.
"1st Home Run Laundry Cart Ride of 2022." -@WebsterOnTV
Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup
Starting Pitcher - Michael Wacha
- Enrique Hernandez, CF
- Rafael Devers, 3B
- Xander Bogaerts, SS
- J.D. Martinez, DH
- Alex Verdugo, LF
- Trevor Story, 2B
- Bobby Dalbec, 1B
- Jackie Bradley Jr., RF
- Christian Vazquez, C
Detroit Tigers Preview
The Detroit Tigers started the season with fireworks, winning their first game with a walkoff home run, but to beat the Red Sox, they will need to play with focus and high-effort for all nine innings. Starting the season with a back-to-back series at home, a win on April 11 could be a launching pad for the team.
Key Player - Miguel Cabrera
After a clutch hit in the eighth inning to keep his team in the game, Miguel Cabrera will be instrumental against the Boston Red Sox, where his swing will prove to be a valuable tool, potentially even leading to home runs.
The Detroit Tigers shared the highlight from Miguel Cabrera via a tweet.
"The definition of clutch: @MiguelCabrera" -@Tigers
Detroit Tigers Predicted Lineup
Starting Pitcher - Matt Manning
- Robbie Grossman, RF
- Austin Meadows, LF
- Javier Baez, SS
- Jeimer Candelario, 3B
- Miguel Cabrera, DH
- Jonathan Schoop, 2B
- Eric Haase, C
- Spencer Torkelson, 1B
- Akil Baddoo, CF
Red Sox vs Tigers Match Prediction
The Boston Red Sox will return to form and win the first game of this series against the Detroit Tigers handily, winning 6-0 behind a strong pitching performance throughout the game.
Where to Watch Red Sox vs Tigers
The April 11 game can be found on NESN in the Boston region, and on Bally Sports Detroit at 5:10 PM EST