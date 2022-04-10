Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - April 11th | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox travel to Comerica Park to take on the Detroit Tigers on Monday, April 11. It will be the second series for both teams in 2022. It will also be a chance to get themselves back on track with a winning record.

Starting the year against division rivals, the New York Yankees, was always going to be a challenge for the Boston Red Sox, but they were certainly hoping to win the series. Because they have already lost two games, they won't be catching the New York Yankees in this series. They will, however, have a chance to return to their winning ways in Detroit.

The Detroit Tigers are off to a great start against the Chicago White Sox. They have split the first two games of the series and are playing very well. If the Detroit Tigers can maintain this high level, they have a chance to be in the playoff hunt at the end of the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers | Regular Season

Date & Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, 5:10 PM EST

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Boston Red Sox Preview

Alex Verdugo after launching a homer in New York

The AL East is one of the most competitive divisions in the MLB, and if the Boston Red Sox hope to win it in 2022, they need to start the season well. Trevor Story has already proven himself as a great signing, and Xander Bogaerts has picked up right where he left off in 2021. If the visiting team can play to their strengths, they have a great chance to win this series.

Key Player - Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers flexing after a strong hit in New York

The 25-year-old All-Star is off to a great start to the season, with two hits, including one homer, against the New York Yankees, expect Rafael Devers to deliver big time against the Detroit Tigers with multiple hits in the first game of the series.

Current contract issues didn't stop Rafael Devers from celebrating the first home run of the season with his teammates, posted by Jahmai Webster on Twitter.

Jahmai Webster @WebsterOnTV



Rafael Devers 🛒 1st Home Run Laundry Cart Ride of 2022.Rafael Devers 🛒 1st Home Run Laundry Cart Ride of 2022.Rafael Devers 🛒💨 https://t.co/skxnILnHGH

"1st Home Run Laundry Cart Ride of 2022." -@WebsterOnTV

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Michael Wacha

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Christian Vazquez, C

Detroit Tigers Preview

What a beautiful day to start the season

The Detroit Tigers started the season with fireworks, winning their first game with a walkoff home run, but to beat the Red Sox, they will need to play with focus and high-effort for all nine innings. Starting the season with a back-to-back series at home, a win on April 11 could be a launching pad for the team.

Key Player - Miguel Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera is no stranger to the dinger

After a clutch hit in the eighth inning to keep his team in the game, Miguel Cabrera will be instrumental against the Boston Red Sox, where his swing will prove to be a valuable tool, potentially even leading to home runs.

The Detroit Tigers shared the highlight from Miguel Cabrera via a tweet.

"The definition of clutch: @MiguelCabrera" -@Tigers

Detroit Tigers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Matt Manning

Robbie Grossman, RF Austin Meadows, LF Javier Baez, SS Jeimer Candelario, 3B Miguel Cabrera, DH Jonathan Schoop, 2B Eric Haase, C Spencer Torkelson, 1B Akil Baddoo, CF

Red Sox vs Tigers Match Prediction

The Boston Red Sox will return to form and win the first game of this series against the Detroit Tigers handily, winning 6-0 behind a strong pitching performance throughout the game.

Where to Watch Red Sox vs Tigers

The April 11 game can be found on NESN in the Boston region, and on Bally Sports Detroit at 5:10 PM EST

