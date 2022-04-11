Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - April 12th | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox will travel to Comerica Park in Detroit this week to take on the Detroit Tigers. The Sox will attempt to carry on the momentum they gained from Sunday's defeat of the New York Yankees.

The Tigers will have to get their pitching in order. After winning their home opener against the Chicago White Sox, they dropped the next two, getting outscored 15-3.

Both teams have the same record and will face off on Tuesday, April 12.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers | MLB Season 2022

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 12, 1:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Boston Red Sox Preview

The Red Sox are coming off an exciting series at Yankee Stadium. After losing the first two games, they were able to stave off the Yankee bats with the superb pitching of newfound closer Jake Diekman.

The extra-base power has been slow. The Sox hit only three home runs in their first three games, which were accompanied by only five extra-base hits. Manager Alex Cora will be looking to get his guys in line.

"Jake Diekman, ladies and gentlemen." - @ Red Sox

Boston Red Sox Key Player - Alex Verdugo

Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo has a unique opportunity to score a lot of at-bats this year. In the series against the Yankees, Verdugo batted 5-for-11 with a home run and three RBIs.

Since shortstop Trevor Story is not especially good against left-handers and is day-to-day with an illness, Alex Verdugo, who hits exceptionally well against lefties, will have a go against the Tigers' starting southpaw, Tyler Alexander.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Enrique Hernandez, RF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Vergugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jackie Bradley, CF Christian Vazquez, C

Pitcher: Rich Hill

Rich Hill will pitch for the Sox on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers Preview

The Tigers have their season's work cut out for them. They finished 77-85 in 2021, good enough for a third-place finish in the American League Central, 16 games behind the White Sox, who won the division.

"Baseball is back in Detroit." - @ Detroit Tigers

After some initial disappointments in the first game of the season, the White Sox battled back. Chicago won the series rubber match on Sunday 10-1, with Tigers starter Tarik Skubal lasting only 4 innings, allowing as many runs.

Detroit Tigers Key Player - Eric Haase

Eric Haase is a 29-year-old catcher who really came into his own for Detroit last season. In 98 games, he hit 22 home runs and 61 RBIs.

In 2022, he already has a home run, which was hit on Opening Day. This season represents a chance for Haase to solidify his role as a starting catcher for the Tigers.

Detroit Tigers Predicted Lineup

Robbie Grossman RF Austin Meadows LF Javier Baez SS Jeimar Candelario 3B Miguel Cabrera DH Jonathan Schoop 2B Victor Reyes CF Spencer Torkelson 1B Eric Haase C

Pitcher: Tyler Alexander

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Predicition

The Sox will be coming off a seismic victory at Yankee Stadium while the Tigers will still have a lingering air of humiliation after their poor performances over the last two games. Our Prediciton: Red Sox, 5-2.

Where to watch the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN +

Livestream: MLB.TV

Detroit Tigers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Livestream: MLB.TV

The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers are looking good for the 2022 season, and both teams will have to deliver if they want to come out on top.

