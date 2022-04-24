Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays Prediction & Match Preview- April 24th | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays wrap up a three-game weekend series in St. Petersburg, Florida, this Sunday. The Red Sox won their first matchup by a score of four to three. Rafael Devers blasted a home run and Xander Bogaerts went 3-for-4 in the victory. The winning pitcher was Michael Wacha, who is off to a solid start with a very good 1.88 ERA.
Both the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will look to win an interdivision matchup. This article will preview the game scheduled for Sunday and what to expect from each team.
Match Details
Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays | MLB Regular Season 2022
Date & Time:Sunday, April 24, 1:10 EDT
Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida
Boston Red Sox Team Preview
The Boston Red Sox enter the final game of the series with a rollercoaster of a season so far. The team has looked good at times, but other times, they've looked like they may not have the pitching staff to be able to be a contender.
Michael Wacha has been a bright spot in the rotation for the Red Sox. In three games started, Wacha has compiled a record of 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA.
Offensively, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and Alex Verdugo have led the way for the Red Sox. Bogaerts is batting an impressive .385 to start the year. DH J.D. Martinez is currently sidelined with an injury and is not expected to play in tomorrow's contest.
Key Player - Rich Hill, SP
Rich Hill gets the start for the Red Sox this Sunday. The veteran left-hander will look to rebound from a shaky start to his 2022 season. In his first two starts, Hill has compiled a record of 0-1 with an ERA of 7.00.
Boston Red Sox predicted Lineup
The Red Sox's predicted lineup for tomorrow's game can be seen below.
Tampa Bay Rays team preview
The Tampa Bay Rays come into the 2022 season with high expectations of going back to the postseason for the fourth year in a row. Over the last three seasons, no team has won more games than the Tampa Bay Rays, a team that consistently finds ways to win baseball games, despite having one of the lowest payrolls in all of baseball.
A lot of their success comes from their minor league system. Shortstop Wander Franco, who is just 21 years old, is one of the best young players in baseball. Overall, the Tampa Bay Rays are often overlooked but have proven time and time again that they can compete with the best of the best in the American League.
Key Player - Wander Franco, SS
The key player for the Tampa Bay Rays is shortstop Wander Franco. Franco is one of the best young shortstops in the game. He delivered two home runs in Friday night's game, as well as a stellar defensive play.
"Wander Franco is putting on a SHOW."-@MLB
Tampa Bay Rays predicted lineup
The Tampa Bay Rays' projected lineup can be seen below.
Red Sox vs. Rays match prediction
This will be another close AL East matchup. With the Rays being at home and the Red Sox starting struggling pitcher Rich Hill, the Rays will come out on top in this one. Final score: Rays 5, Red Sox 3.
Where to watch Red Sox vs. Rays
The game can be seen on Bally Sports Sun, NESN, and MLB Network.