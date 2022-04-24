Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays Prediction & Match Preview- April 24th | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays wrap up a three-game weekend series in St. Petersburg, Florida, this Sunday. The Red Sox won their first matchup by a score of four to three. Rafael Devers blasted a home run and Xander Bogaerts went 3-for-4 in the victory. The winning pitcher was Michael Wacha, who is off to a solid start with a very good 1.88 ERA.

Both the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will look to win an interdivision matchup. This article will preview the game scheduled for Sunday and what to expect from each team.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time:Sunday, April 24, 1:10 EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Boston Red Sox Team Preview

J.D. Martinez crushes a ball over the green monster in left field at Fenway Park earlier this year. Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox enter the final game of the series with a rollercoaster of a season so far. The team has looked good at times, but other times, they've looked like they may not have the pitching staff to be able to be a contender.

Michael Wacha has been a bright spot in the rotation for the Red Sox. In three games started, Wacha has compiled a record of 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA.

Offensively, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and Alex Verdugo have led the way for the Red Sox. Bogaerts is batting an impressive .385 to start the year. DH J.D. Martinez is currently sidelined with an injury and is not expected to play in tomorrow's contest.

Key Player - Rich Hill, SP

Rich Hill fires a pitch during the Red Sox home opening series. Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox

Rich Hill gets the start for the Red Sox this Sunday. The veteran left-hander will look to rebound from a shaky start to his 2022 season. In his first two starts, Hill has compiled a record of 0-1 with an ERA of 7.00.

Boston Red Sox predicted Lineup

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

The Red Sox's predicted lineup for tomorrow's game can be seen below.

1 Trevor Story, 2B 2 Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Xander Bogaerts, SS 4 Alex Verdugo, LF 5 Enrique Hernandez, CF 6 Jackie Bradley, RF 7 Bobby Dalbec, 1B 8 Christian Vazquez, C 9 Rob Refsnyder, DH

Tampa Bay Rays team preview

Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays come into the 2022 season with high expectations of going back to the postseason for the fourth year in a row. Over the last three seasons, no team has won more games than the Tampa Bay Rays, a team that consistently finds ways to win baseball games, despite having one of the lowest payrolls in all of baseball.

A lot of their success comes from their minor league system. Shortstop Wander Franco, who is just 21 years old, is one of the best young players in baseball. Overall, the Tampa Bay Rays are often overlooked but have proven time and time again that they can compete with the best of the best in the American League.

Key Player - Wander Franco, SS

Wander Franco connects on a pitch in a game against the Minnesota Twins v Tampa Bay Rays

The key player for the Tampa Bay Rays is shortstop Wander Franco. Franco is one of the best young shortstops in the game. He delivered two home runs in Friday night's game, as well as a stellar defensive play.

Tampa Bay Rays predicted lineup

Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays' projected lineup can be seen below.

1 Brandon Lowe, 2B 2 Wander Franco, SS 3 Randy Arozarena, DH 4 Ji-Man Choi, 1B 5 Josh Lowe, LF 6 Taylor Walls, 3B 7 Kevin Kiermaier, CF 8 Brett Phillips, RF 9 Mike Zunino, C

Red Sox vs. Rays match prediction

This will be another close AL East matchup. With the Rays being at home and the Red Sox starting struggling pitcher Rich Hill, the Rays will come out on top in this one. Final score: Rays 5, Red Sox 3.

Where to watch Red Sox vs. Rays

The game can be seen on Bally Sports Sun, NESN, and MLB Network.

