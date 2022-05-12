Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers Prediction & Match Preview - May 13th | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Texas Rangers at their new field in Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field. Both teams were hoping for better starts to their respective seasons. The Red Sox have been in a major slump and have slid down to last place in their division on account of their 11-19 record.

A similar story has unfolded for the Texas Rangers. The Rangers are now in fourth place in the American League West with a record of 12-16 after having to deal with the New York Yankees, the best team in baseball.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Friday, May 13, 7:05 p.m. CDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Boston Red Sox Preview

The Red Sox have just stopped the bleeding caused by a five-game losing streak that saw them bested by the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox. Although manager Alex Cora is relieved to have won last night's game against the Atlanta Braves 9-4, there is still a lot to be done.

Nick Pivetta will start in Arlington for the Red Sox. Pivetta's season has gone from bad to worse. The Canadian right-hander is now 0-4 with an ERA of over six.

Boston Red Sox Key Player - Rafael Devers

Along with his infield colleague Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers has been a rare highlight in this young but rough season for the Red Sox. Devers, who plays third base, is in his fifth season as a member of the team.

Steve Perrault @Steve_Perrault Don Orsillo calling a Rafael Devers grand slam. What a beautiful thing. Don Orsillo calling a Rafael Devers grand slam. What a beautiful thing. https://t.co/utOE28t5Bm

"Don Orsillo calling a Rafael Devers grand slam. What a beautiful thing." - @ Steve Perrault

A former MLB doubles leader, Devers has hit .315 this season with five homers and 15 RBIs. In his past seven games, he has hit .370 with a pair of home runs and six RBIs.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Bobby Dalbec, 1B Trevor Story, 2B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Christian Vazquez, C Jonatha Arrauz, SS

Pitcher: Nick Pivetta

Texas Rangers Preview

Playing in one of baseball's most competitive divisions has done no favors for manager Chris Woodward and his team this season. They are 5-9 this season against fellow American League West ball clubs. The offense has not been there. With a team average of just .220, the Rangers are among the league's worst in batting average.

Starting on the pitching mound will be righty Dane Dunning, who will be looking for his second win of the season.

Texas Rangers Key Player - Corey Seager

Corey Seager was the highest profile player to come to the Rangers this season. Citing the Rangers clubhouse culture as a contributing factor in his signing, Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million contract that will see him locked down for the Rangers until the early 2030s.

Bally Sports Southwest @BallySportsSW



Make that TWO homers for Corey Seager on the night!!!!



@Rangers | #StraightUpTX SEAGER X 2Make that TWO homers for Corey Seager on the night!!!! SEAGER X 2Make that TWO homers for Corey Seager on the night!!!! @Rangers | #StraightUpTX https://t.co/INHNv1QHRI

"SEAGER X2. Make that TWO homers for Corey Seager on the night!!!!" - @ Bally Sports Southwest

So far this year, he has been the best hitter on his team. Seager has six home runs and six RBIs. He is fresh off of a two-home run game against the Kansas City Royals. His batting average, however, is lagging alongside that of his team. Seager is only hitting .243 this season.

Texas Rangers Predicted Lineup

Marcus Semien, 2B Andy Ibanez, DH Corey Seager, SS Adolis Garcia, RF Nick Solak, LF Nate Lowe, 1B Eli White, CF Sam Huff, C Charlie Culberson, 3B

Pitcher: Dane Dunning

Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers Predicition

The Red Sox know that it is only a matter of time before the season gets out of reach. The Rangers know this too, and are in a slightly better position than the Sox are at this stage. The Rangers will likely be ready to pick up a win that should come easier than others will. Our prediction: Texas, 7-4.

Where to watch the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN +

Livestream: MLB.TV

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Livestream: MLB.TV

Both teams are in a position to salvage a season that in both cases is not far from falling by the wayside. Both teams have guys who can go yard. Watch out for a surprise in this one.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt