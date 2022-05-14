Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers Prediction & Match Preview - May 15th | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox conclude their three game series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington on Sunday, May 15. The Boston Red Sox took game one from the Rangers in convincing fashion via a 7-1 matchup. It's been a rough season for both squads as they look to Sunday to help them right the ship of a 2022 season that had both franchises burdened with massive expectations.

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers | MLB 2022 Regular Season

Date and Time: Sunday May 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Boston Red Sox Preview:

The Boston Red Sox entered the 2022 season with massive expectations. After winning 92 games in 2021 and narrowly advancing past the New York Yankees in the one-game American League Wild Card game, the Boston Red Sox entered the offseason with fans confident they were ready to take the next step forward. To add fuel to that fire, the Red Sox made a major move by signing Trevor Story to a $140 million contract to be paid out over six years and convinced the All-Star shortstop not only to leave the Colorado Rockies, but also to swap the position of shortstop for second base. However, things have not gone according to plan.

Key Player- JD Martinez

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles

Martinez has been locked in since the calendar turned from April to May. The Boston Red Sox designated hitter holds a .341 batting average and .545 slugging percentage for the month and has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing start to the 2022 Major League Baseball season by the Boston Red Sox. Martinez has been solid against the Texas Rangers during his major league career. Over 52 games, Martinez has over a .300 batting average and a .543 career slugging percentage against the Texas Rangers.

Pete Abraham @PeteAbe That's a 14-game hit streak for JD Martinez.

That's a 14-game hit streak for JD Martinez.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH Xander Bogaerts, SS Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Christian Vazquez, C Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Texas Rangers Preview

This is turning into a very ugly season after what appeared to be a very eventful offseason. The Rangers are paying nearly $60 million to shortstop Corey Seager second baseman Marcus Semien while being among the worst teams in Major League Baseball. After making a series of pricey acquisitions and spending nearly half of a billion dollars, the Texas Rangers were expected to,at least, compete for a playoff spot. However, that has not come to fruition as the team has a 13-18 record in the American League West with no playoffs in sight.

Key Player- Jonah Heim

Texas Rangers v Philadelphia Phillies

Heim has been a bright spot for the Rangers. He produced a mammoth .600 slugging percentage in the month of April, and although he cooled off to a more reasonable .528 slugging percentage mid-way through May. To get any offensive production without sacrificing the pitching and defensive merits is something immensely valuable to every baseball team and with only three or so catchers able to do that.

Levi Weaver @ThreeTwoEephus Jonah Heim is off to a hot start at the plate, and there are signs that it might be for real

Jonah Heim is off to a hot start at the plate, and there are signs that it might be for real

Heim has gotten himself into a nice role as he pushes for more playing time.

Texas Rangers predicted lineup

Marcus Semien, 2B Adolis Garcia, RF Corey Seager, SS Mitch Garver, DH Jonah Heim, C Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Kole Calhoun, LF Charlie Culberson, 3B Eli White, CF

Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers Prediction

There's been a hint of a spark in the Red Sox offense since Alex Cora was ejected last week for the arguing a called third strike to Kevin Plawecki. Since then, the Sox have been more aggressive in their approach. Expect the Red Sox to continue to find their groove in this matchup with the Rangers, as they'll score four runs off Martin Perez and use their bullpen to limit the damage. Red Sox will win 7-3.

Where to watch:

Red Sox: NESN

Rangers; Bally Sports South

