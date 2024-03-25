"Both came back home and got to work" - Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea captures Dodgers star & son Charlie perfecting their swing post tough game day

Freddie Freeman didn't have the best outing on Sunday, as he didn't register a hit in the LA Dodgers' 5-3 win against the LA Angels. His wife, Chelsea, shared an image to her Instagram stories of Freeman and their son, Charlie, practicing in the garden after the game.

The photo sees a serious-looking Freeman ready to swing, with the sky a deepening blue. She captioned her story:

"Neither of them got hits today... So they both came back home and got to work. #teework."

Chelsea Freeman's IG Stories

While Freeman may not have had the best game against the Angels, Dodgers fans will be pleased the team managed a win, as well as enjoying seeing one of their stars putting in the hours at home.

Freddie Freeman and Dodgers preparing for domestic opening day in historic 2024 MLB season

The LA Dodgers have a target on their backs in the upcoming season, and after a historic winter spending spree, are the favorites to win the World Series. This certainly adds a bit of pressure to their campaign, which kicked off in Seoul, South Korea, last week.

While the Dodgers came away with a 1-1 record after facing the San Diego Padres twice in Seoul, they certainly looked good offensively. There are some concerns over newly acquired pitching star Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who allowed 5 runs in his solo debut inning in Game 2 against the Padres.

Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman has his own lofty goals in addition to chasing World Series glory. He has set himself the near-impossible targets of playing 162 games and recording fewer than 100 strike-outs in 2024.

Discussing his goals, he told The Athletic in early March:

“There’s always little things that you can fight for and go for as individual goals.”

The Dodgers are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see how they approach the game and if Freddie Freeman can get off to a good start after their short spring training break in their campaign.

