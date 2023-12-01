Brains and Brawn: Olivia Dunne reigns supreme against LSU teammates to claim 'Champion LIV' title after intense Trivia battle

As one of the premier social media influencers of our time, Olivia Dunne has a constant spotlight on her. Known for her beauty and athletic prowess, the 21-year-old recently showed that she also possesses some intellectual capacity.

A gymnast at Louisiana State University, Dunne first began posting videos of her various routines to TikTok in 2020. Before long, her following began to multiply. Currently, Dunne has tens of millions of followers spread across Instagram, TikTok, and her other platforms.

Recently, Dunne took part in "Tiger Trivia", a quiz event put on by LSU Gymnastics. The final round saw Dunne face off against her friend Savannah Schoenherr.

The victory came on account of Dunne beating her opponent to the buzzer, answering correctly to a question that asked what year LSU Gymnastics was founded. After she exclaimed "1975", victory belonged to her side.

The well-studied Olivia Dunne has had an eventful few years at LSU. After watching the men's baseball team claim victory at June's College World Series, Dunne announced her relationship with team pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes, also 21, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall selection at the 2023 Draft.

The beneficiary of a 2021 NCAA rule change that allowed junior athletes to gain income from their name image and likeness, Dunne has become fabulously wealthy through her social media postings. In 2023, it was announced that Dunne had received some $50,000 for making a single social media post.

However, Olivia Dunne's fame has come with some downsides. The New Jersey native has claimed that she no longer attends in-person classes, citing safety concerns. Additionally, Dunne has also said that she requires full-time security as her fame has grown.

A longtime baseball fan, Dunne grew up watching the New York Yankees. Now, as one of the premier amateur athletes in her own right, the sky appears to be the limit for this young woman.

What's ahead for Olivia Dunne in 2024

As Paul Skenes gears up for a potential MLB debut in 2024, Dunne will be hitting the books. The starlet is set to graduate in 2024 following the spring gymnastics season.

Already a millionaire, it is doubtful that career opportunities will be too difficult to come by. At least with her trivia win, Dunne has shown that she is more than just a pretty face.

