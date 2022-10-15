Strider and  Grissom look to bring young energy for Braves in game three 

Today, the Braves are heading to Citizens Bank Park for game three of the NLDS. Strider, the newly $75 million man, has not pitched since mid-September but looks set to make his raw power felt by this Phillies team. Strider has been sidelined with an oblique injury since September and has only pitched off the mound twice since returning. The Braves skipper is full of confidence that he is going to be able to get the job done. Currently, the two lineups are as follows:

The Phillies and Braves enter game 3 of the NLDS tied 1-1

The Phillies are staying true to the same recipe that snuck them a win against Atlanta in game one. The Braves, on the other hand, are changing things up by bringing in yet another rookie, Vaughn Grissom. Atlanta's rookie was replaced by Orlando Arica in the final stretch of the season after Snitker saw him start to slow down. The break that Grissom was granted will be a huge factor; he should be set to come out and break back into the field and get those power hits that he did so well during the season.

