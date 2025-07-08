Braves vs. Athletics: Game 1 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 8, 2025

Two teams trying to salvage momentum in the second half meet tonight at Sutter Health Park as the 39-50 Atlanta Braves (4th in the NL East) face off with the 37-55 Athletics (5th in the AL West).

Ad

Atlanta hands the ball to rookie Didier Fuentes, still chasing his first big-league win, while the A's counter with steady lefty Jeffrey Springs. With electric names like Ronald Acuna Jr. and rising spark Lawrence Butler in the lineups, expect a scrappy, unpredictable series opener where one momentum swing could tilt the night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Braves vs. Athletics: Game 1 - Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Didier Fuentes (Braves)

Ad

Trending

Didier Fuentes is still finding his footing in the big leagues, carrying a tough 9.00 ERA and 1.83 WHIP over 12 innings. He’s shown flashes of swing-and-miss stuff, striking out 10 batters so far, including six punchouts in 3.2 innings against the Angels in his last outing on July 2.

The rookie’s challenge remains limiting hard contact and walks, with three home runs allowed in just two starts.

Jeffrey Springs (Athletics)

The lefty holds a 6-6 record, 4.07 ERA, and 1.23 WHIP across 97.1 innings. He’s averaging 7.3 strikeouts per nine with decent control, though he’s occasionally bitten by the long ball (16 homers allowed).

Ad

In his last outing on July 2, Jeffrey Springs worked 5.1 innings of two-run ball against Tampa Bay, keeping the game close despite three walks. He’ll look to keep Atlanta’s bats quiet early in this one.

Hitters to Watch

Lawrence Butler (Athletics)

Lawrence Butler has quietly become one of the A's most exciting young bats, slashing .253/.318/.441 with 11 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases through 250 plate appearances this season. At home in Sacramento, Butler’s ability to mix extra-base hits with aggressive baserunning turns him into a dual threat the Braves pitching staff will need to navigate carefully.

Ad

Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves)

Ronald Acuna Jr. remains one of the game’s premier all-around talents, hitting a scorching .331 with 9 homers, 18 RBIs, 34 runs scored, and 4 stolen bases over 300 plate appearances. With his bat consistently humming, Acuna is the spark plug Atlanta needs to bring explosive bursts of offense tonight.

Projected Lineups

Atlanta Braves (Away Team):

RF Ronald Acuna Jr. (R)

1B Matt Olson (L)

3B Austin Riley (R)

DH Marcell Ozuna (R)

LF Jurickson Profar (S)

2B Ozzie Albies (S)

C Sean Murphy (R)

CF Michael Harris II (L)

SS Nick Allen (R)

SP: Didier Fuentes (R) - 0-2, 9.00 ERA

Ad

Athletics (Home Team):

RF Lawrence Butler (L)

SS Jacob Wilson (R)

DH Brent Rooker (R)

1B Nick Kurtz (L)

C Shea Langeliers (R)

LF Tyler Soderstrom (L)

2B Zack Gelof (R)

3B Max Muncy (R)

CF Denzel Clarke (R)

SP: Jeffrey Springs (L) - 6-6, 4.07 ERA

Injury Report

Atlanta Braves

Spencer Schwellenbach (SP) – fractured right elbow, 60-day IL (out through at least September)

Chris Sale (SP) – fractured rib, 60-day IL (returns late August)

AJ Smith-Shawver (SP) – torn UCL, out for season post-Tommy John surgery

Reynaldo Lopez (SP) – shoulder inflammation, 60-day IL (rehab ongoing)

Ad

Athletics

No significant injuries reported for tonight’s lineup

Current Odds

Braves Runline (–1.5): +133

A’s Runline (+1.5): –163

Over 10: –102

Under 10: –119

Braves Moneyline: –115

Athletics Moneyline: –105

Best Bets & Predictions

Score Prediction: A’s 5, Braves 3

Top Bets:

Athletics Moneyline (–105) – Springs’ consistency and Atlanta’s continuing offensive woes (1–6 last seven) support the A's covering. Under 10 runs (–119) – Fuentes has strikeout upside, while Springs manages tempo—balance points to lower-scoring.

Value Parlay: A’s ML & Under 10 – safer combo for modest returns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More