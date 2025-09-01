Braves vs. Cubs: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - Sept. 1, 2025

The Atlanta Braves (62-75) are on the road to face the Chicago Cubs (78-59) after a 10-game stretch against their NL East division rivals. They went 4-6, with series losses to the Philadelphia Phillies and a series victory against the Miami Marlins and remain behind all the three teams, in fourth position.

Ad

The Cubs, meanwhile, had a nine-game Western coast road stretch that saw them getting swept by the San Francisco Giants, sandiwched between series wins over the Los Angeles Angels and the Colorado Rockies. They remain second in the NL Central

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Braves vs. Cubs Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field

Money Line: Cubs -125, Braves +105

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs

Ad

Trending

Weather: Sunny, 73 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 8 mph In

Braves vs. Cubs Game 1: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Braves

Luke Williams: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Austin Riley: 10 Day IL (Abdominal),

Aaron Bummer: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Grant Holmes: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Joe Jimenez: 60 Day IL (Knee),

AJ Smith-Shawver: 60 Day IL (Calf/elbow),

Reynaldo López: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Spencer Schwellenbach: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Cubs

Miguel Amaya: 10 Day IL (Ankle),

Ryan Brasier: 15 Day IL (Groin),

Mike Soroka: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Jameson Taillon: 15 Day IL (Groin),

Justin Steele: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Eli Morgan: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Ad

Expected Lineups

Braves

LF J. Profar S 1B Matt Olson L RF Ronald Acuna R CF M. Harris L DH M. Ozuna R C D. Baldwin L 2B Ozzie Albies S 3B N. Alvarez R SS Nick Allen R

Cubs

1B M. Busch L RF Kyle Tucker L DH Seiya Suzuki R CF P. Crow-Armstrong L C Carson Kelly R LF Ian Happ S 2B Nico Hoerner R SS D. Swanson R 3B Matt Shaw R

Braves vs. Cubs Game 1: Expert Picks and Prediction

Spencer Strider (5-12, 4.95 ERA) faces off against Colin Rea (10-6, 4.23 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle.

Ad

Strider has had a disastrous August, going 0-4 with a 10.13 ERA in four starts. Rea earned six runs in his last start but has been mostly consistent, earning two or less runs in four of his other starts last month.

Both lineups are evenly matched on paper, with the Braves batting .244 compared to the Cubs' .250 this season. Matt Olson has been the only shining light in Atlanta's setup, leading them in all three major batting metrics.

Ad

The top order of the Cubs, if it gets some fire from a struggling Kyle Tucker, could do the damage against the Braves.

Prediction: Cubs 5, Braves 4

Picks: Cubs ML (-125), Under 8.0 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More