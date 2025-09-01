Braves vs. Cubs: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - Sept. 1, 2025

The Atlanta Braves (62-75) are on the road to face the Chicago Cubs (78-59) after a 10-game stretch against their NL East division rivals. They went 4-6, with series losses to the Philadelphia Phillies and a series victory against the Miami Marlins and remain behind all the three teams, in fourth position.
The Cubs, meanwhile, had a nine-game Western coast road stretch that saw them getting swept by the San Francisco Giants, sandiwched between series wins over the Los Angeles Angels and the Colorado Rockies. They remain second in the NL Central
Braves vs. Cubs Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field
Money Line: Cubs -125, Braves +105
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs
Weather: Sunny, 73 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 8 mph In
Braves vs. Cubs Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Braves
- Luke Williams: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Austin Riley: 10 Day IL (Abdominal),
- Aaron Bummer: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Grant Holmes: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Joe Jimenez: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- AJ Smith-Shawver: 60 Day IL (Calf/elbow),
- Reynaldo López: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Spencer Schwellenbach: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Cubs
- Miguel Amaya: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
- Ryan Brasier: 15 Day IL (Groin),
- Mike Soroka: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Jameson Taillon: 15 Day IL (Groin),
- Justin Steele: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Eli Morgan: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Expected Lineups
Braves
- LF J. Profar S
- 1B Matt Olson L
- RF Ronald Acuna R
- CF M. Harris L
- DH M. Ozuna R
- C D. Baldwin L
- 2B Ozzie Albies S
- 3B N. Alvarez R
- SS Nick Allen R
Cubs
- 1B M. Busch L
- RF Kyle Tucker L
- DH Seiya Suzuki R
- CF P. Crow-Armstrong L
- C Carson Kelly R
- LF Ian Happ S
- 2B Nico Hoerner R
- SS D. Swanson R
- 3B Matt Shaw R
Braves vs. Cubs Game 1: Expert Picks and Prediction
Spencer Strider (5-12, 4.95 ERA) faces off against Colin Rea (10-6, 4.23 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle.
Strider has had a disastrous August, going 0-4 with a 10.13 ERA in four starts. Rea earned six runs in his last start but has been mostly consistent, earning two or less runs in four of his other starts last month.
Both lineups are evenly matched on paper, with the Braves batting .244 compared to the Cubs' .250 this season. Matt Olson has been the only shining light in Atlanta's setup, leading them in all three major batting metrics.
The top order of the Cubs, if it gets some fire from a struggling Kyle Tucker, could do the damage against the Braves.
Prediction: Cubs 5, Braves 4
Picks: Cubs ML (-125), Under 8.0 runs