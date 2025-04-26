Braves vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 26, 2025

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 26, 2025 06:35 GMT
The Atlanta Braves are gradually picking up pace in the win column after a slow start to the season. They defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 at Chase Field to open the three-game series. They run it back on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET for Game 2.

The Braves send Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.22 ERA) to the mound while veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly (3-1, 4.73 ERA) gets the nod to start the game for the home team.

Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll is the hitter to watch out for in this game. He is hitting .315 along with nine home runs, 23 RBIs, and five stolen bases.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game 2: Betting odds

Moneyline: Diamondbacks -120, Braves +100

Run Line: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+160)

Over/Under: 9.5 runs

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game 2: Injuries

Braves

  • Ronald Acuña Jr. (OF) – Knee surgery (torn ACL), 10-Day IL
  • Spencer Strider (SP) – Strained hamstring, 15-Day IL
  • Joe Jiménez (RP) – Knee surgery (cartilage repair), 60-Day IL
  • Nacho Alvarez Jr. (INF) – Wrist inflammation, 60-Day IL
  • Reynaldo López (SP) – Arthroscopic shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL

Diamondbacks

  • Ketel Marte (2B) – Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL
  • Kendall Graveman (RP) – Strained back (lumbar), 15-Day IL
  • Kevin Ginkel (RP) – Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL
  • A.J. Puk (RP) – Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL
  • Blake Walston (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Jordan Montgomery (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
Projected Lineups

Braves:

  1. LF Alex Verdugo (L)
  2. 3B Austin Riley (R)
  3. DH Marcell Ozuna (R)
  4. 1B Matt Olson (L)
  5. 2B Ozzie Albies (S)
  6. CF Michael Harris II (L)
  7. C Sean Murphy (R)
  8. RF Jarred Kelenic (L)
  9. SS Nick Allen (R)

Diamondbacks:

  1. RF Corbin Carroll (L)
  2. SS Geraldo Perdomo (S)
  3. DH Pavin Smith (L)
  4. 1B Josh Naylor (L)
  5. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R)
  6. 3B Eugenio Suárez (R)
  7. C Gabriel Moreno (R)
  8. CF Alek Thomas (L)
  9. 2B Tim Tawa (R)
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game 2: Prediction & Pick

This is a tough one to call. Grant Holmes has been sharp, but the Braves' lineup looks vulnerable without Ronald Acuña Jr., and the Diamondbacks' offense has been heating up.

Merrill Kelly, while shaky at times, pitches better at home.

Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Braves 4

Pick:

Winner: Diamondbacks (-120)

Best Bet: Over 9.5 runs

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Quick Links
