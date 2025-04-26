Braves vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 26, 2025

The Atlanta Braves are gradually picking up pace in the win column after a slow start to the season. They defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 at Chase Field to open the three-game series. They run it back on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET for Game 2.

Ad

The Braves send Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.22 ERA) to the mound while veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly (3-1, 4.73 ERA) gets the nod to start the game for the home team.

Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll is the hitter to watch out for in this game. He is hitting .315 along with nine home runs, 23 RBIs, and five stolen bases.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game 2: Betting odds

Moneyline: Diamondbacks -120, Braves +100

Ad

Trending

Run Line: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+160)

Over/Under: 9.5 runs

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game 2: Injuries

Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. (OF) – Knee surgery (torn ACL), 10-Day IL

Spencer Strider (SP) – Strained hamstring, 15-Day IL

Joe Jiménez (RP) – Knee surgery (cartilage repair), 60-Day IL

Nacho Alvarez Jr. (INF) – Wrist inflammation, 60-Day IL

Reynaldo López (SP) – Arthroscopic shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL

Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (2B) – Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL

Kendall Graveman (RP) – Strained back (lumbar), 15-Day IL

Kevin Ginkel (RP) – Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL

A.J. Puk (RP) – Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL

Blake Walston (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Jordan Montgomery (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Ad

Projected Lineups

Braves:

LF Alex Verdugo (L) 3B Austin Riley (R) DH Marcell Ozuna (R) 1B Matt Olson (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) CF Michael Harris II (L) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Jarred Kelenic (L) SS Nick Allen (R)

Diamondbacks:

RF Corbin Carroll (L) SS Geraldo Perdomo (S) DH Pavin Smith (L) 1B Josh Naylor (L) LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) 3B Eugenio Suárez (R) C Gabriel Moreno (R) CF Alek Thomas (L) 2B Tim Tawa (R)

Ad

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game 2: Prediction & Pick

This is a tough one to call. Grant Holmes has been sharp, but the Braves' lineup looks vulnerable without Ronald Acuña Jr., and the Diamondbacks' offense has been heating up.

Merrill Kelly, while shaky at times, pitches better at home.

Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Braves 4

Pick:

Winner: Diamondbacks (-120)

Best Bet: Over 9.5 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More