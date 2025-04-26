Braves vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 26, 2025

The Atlanta Braves are gradually picking up pace in the win column after a slow start to the season. They defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 at Chase Field to open the three-game series. They run it back on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET for Game 2.
The Braves send Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.22 ERA) to the mound while veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly (3-1, 4.73 ERA) gets the nod to start the game for the home team.
Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll is the hitter to watch out for in this game. He is hitting .315 along with nine home runs, 23 RBIs, and five stolen bases.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game 2: Betting odds
Moneyline: Diamondbacks -120, Braves +100
Run Line: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+160)
Over/Under: 9.5 runs
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game 2: Injuries
Braves
- Ronald Acuña Jr. (OF) – Knee surgery (torn ACL), 10-Day IL
- Spencer Strider (SP) – Strained hamstring, 15-Day IL
- Joe Jiménez (RP) – Knee surgery (cartilage repair), 60-Day IL
- Nacho Alvarez Jr. (INF) – Wrist inflammation, 60-Day IL
- Reynaldo López (SP) – Arthroscopic shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
Diamondbacks
- Ketel Marte (2B) – Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL
- Kendall Graveman (RP) – Strained back (lumbar), 15-Day IL
- Kevin Ginkel (RP) – Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL
- A.J. Puk (RP) – Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL
- Blake Walston (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Jordan Montgomery (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
Projected Lineups
Braves:
- LF Alex Verdugo (L)
- 3B Austin Riley (R)
- DH Marcell Ozuna (R)
- 1B Matt Olson (L)
- 2B Ozzie Albies (S)
- CF Michael Harris II (L)
- C Sean Murphy (R)
- RF Jarred Kelenic (L)
- SS Nick Allen (R)
Diamondbacks:
- RF Corbin Carroll (L)
- SS Geraldo Perdomo (S)
- DH Pavin Smith (L)
- 1B Josh Naylor (L)
- LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R)
- 3B Eugenio Suárez (R)
- C Gabriel Moreno (R)
- CF Alek Thomas (L)
- 2B Tim Tawa (R)
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game 2: Prediction & Pick
This is a tough one to call. Grant Holmes has been sharp, but the Braves' lineup looks vulnerable without Ronald Acuña Jr., and the Diamondbacks' offense has been heating up.
Merrill Kelly, while shaky at times, pitches better at home.
Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Braves 4
Pick:
Winner: Diamondbacks (-120)
Best Bet: Over 9.5 runs