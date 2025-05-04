Braves vs. Dodgers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 4, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Atlanta Braves in the third and final game of the series on Sunday night. The Dodgers have already won the series with back-to-back wins the last being a 10-3 thrashing on Saturday.

Saturday's win was the seventh on the trot for the defending World Series winners, who are looking in ominous form heading into the series finale against the NL rivals.

The Braves, on the other hand, have now lost three on the trot and will be hoping to avoid a series sweep at home by winning the series finale at Truist Park.

Dodgers vs. Braves prediction

The Dodgers have bounced back from their series sweep against the Chicago Cubs last month and are yet to drop a game since the loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the series opener on April 25.

The NL West leaders will send Dustin May to the mound against the Braves' Bryce Elder. May is 1-1 after five starts with a 3.95 ERA this season. The Dodger's offense ranked third best in the MLB, will be looking to pounce on Atlanta starter Bryce Elder, who is 1-1 with a 5.33 ERA.

Dave Roberts' team has scored 10+ runs in their last three games, and with the star trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman hitting form, the hosts will have a hard time containing the Dodgers offense.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Atlanta Braves 2

Dodgers vs. Braves odds

Dodgers vs. Braves odds Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -154, Atlanta Braves +129

Run Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+105), Braves +1.5 (-125)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-120), Under 9 (-115)

Dodgers vs. Braves injuries

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (Ankle)

Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (Shoulder)

Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (Shoulder)

Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (Shoulder)

Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (Forearm)

Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (Toe)

Atlanta Braves injury report

Ronald Acuna: 10 Day IL (Knee)

Spencer Strider: 15 Day IL (Hamstring)

Joe Jimenez: 60 Day IL (Knee)

Ignacio Alvarez: 60 Day IL (Wrist)

Reynaldo López: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Dodgers vs. Braves picks

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heavy favorites heading into the game with a winning streak of seven games. Players are advised to keep that in mind making the picks for the series finale.

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers - (-150)

Run Spread: Dodgers +1.5 (+105)

Total Runs: Under 9 (-120)

