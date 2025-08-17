Braves vs. Guardians: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 17, 2025

The Atlanta Braves face the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of their series on Sunday, hoping to continue their recent momentum after splitting the first two games.

Ad

Cleveland will turn to Logan Allen to slow down the surging Atlanta bats, while the Braves turn to Erick Fedde in an effort to keep the Guardians' offense in check.

With both teams having key contributors in form lately, this series could boil down to timely hitting and which starter is able to set an early tone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Braves: Erick Fedde (RHP)

Erick Fedde sits 4-12 with a 5.40 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 116.2 innings in 2025. In his last start against Miami, he earned the win after allowing four runs on five hits and four walks in five innings, striking out four. Fedde will need to have consistent command to navigate through Cleveland's middle-order bats successfully.

Ad

Trending

Guardians: Logan Allen (LHP)

Logan Allen is 7-9 with a 3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 92 punchouts in 118.2 innings this year. In his last start versus Miami, he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks in five innings, punching out five. Allen will have to use movement and sequencing to keep Atlanta's rolling offense in check.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Ronald Acuna Jr. - Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been a significant offensive catalyst for Atlanta in 2025, batting .304 with 14 homers, 26 RBIs and four stolen bases. His power-speed combo is a threat on the bases and in the lineup's heart on a nightly basis, particularly in big spots against Cleveland's arms.

Ad

Jose Ramirez - Guardians

Jose Ramoirez continues to be the centerpiece of the Cleveland offense, batting .293 with 25 home runs, 64 RBIs, 79 runs, and 35 stolen bases. The mix of power, contact and base speed that he presents keeps pitchers on their heels and makes him the centerpiece of the Guardians' offense opportunities.

Injury Report

Guardians:

Lane Thomas – Foot, 10-Day IL

Will Brennan – Forearm, 60-Day IL

Andrew Walters – Lat, 60-Day IL

Ben Lively – Forearm, 60-Day IL

John Means – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Sam Hentges – Shoulder, 60-Day IL

Ad

Braves:

Austin Riley – Abdominal, 10-Day IL

Grant Holmes – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Spencer Schwellenbach – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Chris Sale – Rib, 60-Day IL

AJ Smith-Shawver – Calf/Elbow, 60-Day IL

Reynaldo Lopez – Shoulder, 60-Day IL

Joe Jimenez – Knee, 60-Day IL

Current Odds

Run Line: Braves +1.5 (−187) | Guardians −1.5 (+152)

Total: Over 9 (−114) | Under 9 (−107)

Moneyline: Braves +108 | Guardians −132

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Final Score Guess: Guardians 5, Braves 3

Guardians Moneyline (-132) - Allen’s command and Cleveland’s balanced offense give them the edge. Under 9 Total Runs (-107) - Both starters can induce weak contact, suggesting a controlled, low-scoring game. Jose Ramirez 2+ Total Bases - A central figure in the lineup with a high probability of extra-base hits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More