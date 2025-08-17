Braves vs. Guardians: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 17, 2025

The Atlanta Braves face the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of their series on Sunday, hoping to continue their recent momentum after splitting the first two games.
Cleveland will turn to Logan Allen to slow down the surging Atlanta bats, while the Braves turn to Erick Fedde in an effort to keep the Guardians' offense in check.
With both teams having key contributors in form lately, this series could boil down to timely hitting and which starter is able to set an early tone.
Starting Pitchers
Braves: Erick Fedde (RHP)
Erick Fedde sits 4-12 with a 5.40 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 116.2 innings in 2025. In his last start against Miami, he earned the win after allowing four runs on five hits and four walks in five innings, striking out four. Fedde will need to have consistent command to navigate through Cleveland's middle-order bats successfully.
Guardians: Logan Allen (LHP)
Logan Allen is 7-9 with a 3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 92 punchouts in 118.2 innings this year. In his last start versus Miami, he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks in five innings, punching out five. Allen will have to use movement and sequencing to keep Atlanta's rolling offense in check.
Hot Hitters to Watch
Ronald Acuna Jr. - Braves
Ronald Acuna Jr. has been a significant offensive catalyst for Atlanta in 2025, batting .304 with 14 homers, 26 RBIs and four stolen bases. His power-speed combo is a threat on the bases and in the lineup's heart on a nightly basis, particularly in big spots against Cleveland's arms.
Jose Ramirez - Guardians
Jose Ramoirez continues to be the centerpiece of the Cleveland offense, batting .293 with 25 home runs, 64 RBIs, 79 runs, and 35 stolen bases. The mix of power, contact and base speed that he presents keeps pitchers on their heels and makes him the centerpiece of the Guardians' offense opportunities.
Injury Report
Guardians:
- Lane Thomas – Foot, 10-Day IL
- Will Brennan – Forearm, 60-Day IL
- Andrew Walters – Lat, 60-Day IL
- Ben Lively – Forearm, 60-Day IL
- John Means – Elbow, 60-Day IL
- Sam Hentges – Shoulder, 60-Day IL
Braves:
- Austin Riley – Abdominal, 10-Day IL
- Grant Holmes – Elbow, 60-Day IL
- Spencer Schwellenbach – Elbow, 60-Day IL
- Chris Sale – Rib, 60-Day IL
- AJ Smith-Shawver – Calf/Elbow, 60-Day IL
- Reynaldo Lopez – Shoulder, 60-Day IL
- Joe Jimenez – Knee, 60-Day IL
Current Odds
- Run Line: Braves +1.5 (−187) | Guardians −1.5 (+152)
- Total: Over 9 (−114) | Under 9 (−107)
- Moneyline: Braves +108 | Guardians −132
Final Score Prediction & Best Bets
Final Score Guess: Guardians 5, Braves 3
- Guardians Moneyline (-132) - Allen’s command and Cleveland’s balanced offense give them the edge.
- Under 9 Total Runs (-107) - Both starters can induce weak contact, suggesting a controlled, low-scoring game.
- Jose Ramirez 2+ Total Bases - A central figure in the lineup with a high probability of extra-base hits.