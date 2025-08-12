Braves vs. Mets: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 12, 2025

The New York Mets start a three-game home series with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. The Braves have been mediocre on the road this season at 21-37 with a penchant for losing close contests.

The Mets, who boast a commanding 38-21 home mark, will try to rebound from recent setbacks when these division rivals meet for the eighth time this year. Atlanta holds a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

New York depends on sluggers Pete Alonso and Juan Soto to power their offense, with the Braves hoping solid production by Matt Olson and Michael Harris II to match. This could be a close game, even as the Mets have declined recently.

Starting Pitchers

Spencer Strider (Braves)

Spencer Strider has experienced his own highs and lows this season for the Braves. Despite a rather unimpressive 5-9 record, he's been overwhelming at times with 98 strikeouts in 82 innings, though his 4.04 ERA indicates a touch of inconsistency.

His last start against Milwaukee was a rough one; he gave up five runs on 11 hits in less than five innings, yet even in that, he still racked up six strikeouts, teasing everybody with his raw stuff and strikeout ability.

Clay Holmes (Mets)

Clay Holmes has been a consistent arm for the Mets this season, posting a 9-6 record with a respectable 3.46 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 122 innings. In his last start on August 6, Holmes labored through five innings, allowing just two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six batters.

Although he did not get the decision in the tight 3-2 loss to the Guardians, his steady presence on the hill continues to be a huge asset to New York's rotation.

Hot Hitters

Matt Olson (Braves)

Braves' power-hitting first baseman Matt Olson has been an elite threat on offense this year, hitting .262 with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs. In his last game on August 10, Olson showed his worth by going 2-for-3 with a solo homer, drawing a walk, and scoring a run for himself in Atlanta's 7-1 demolition of the Marlins. His ability to hit at the right time and produce runs makes the Braves' offense deadly.

Pete Alonso (Mets)

Alonso is still the Mets' run-scoring cornerstone, batting .264 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs. His ability to score runs consistently makes him a threat pitchers have to fear every at-bat.

Injury Report

Mets:

Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back)

Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (Achilles)

Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin)

Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow)

A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat)

Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves:

Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal)

Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (calf)

Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib)

AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow)

Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Betting Odds

Run Line: Braves +1.5 (-181) | Mets -1.5 (+148)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-103) | Under 8.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Braves +118 | Mets -144

Prediction

Final Score: Braves 4, Mets 3

Best Bets:

Braves +1.5 Run Line (-181) Under 8.5 Total Runs (-118) Braves Moneyline (+118)

