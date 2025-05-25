Braves vs. Padres: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 25, 2025

The Braves and Padres tussle in the series-decider of their three-game set in Atlanta today. After being narrowly edged out by San Diego in Game 1, the hosts utterly overwhelmed the NL West powerhouse with a 7-1 victory yesterday.
Starter Grant Holmes anchored Atlanta on the mound after giving up just one run on six base hits with one walk and six strikeouts in seven innings. His brilliant oouting was supported by Nick Allen, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Michael Harris II as the squad had offensive contributions across the order.
The Padres, on the other hand, were produced just one run in the game when Manny Machado's single brought home Brandon Lockridge.
Braves vs. Padres recent form and records
With superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. back from injury, Atlanta is looking to mount a challenge in their division against the likes of their rivals, the Phillies and Mets. However, they still have a long way to go as they currently own a 25-26 record that is only good for third place in the NL East. On the brighter side, they have been steady at home this year with a 16-8 record.
San Diego, meanwhile, has slipped up as of late. Even though they still possess a 28-22 record, the team has only won three of its last 10 fixtures and have gone under .500 on the road with a 12-14 tally.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
ATL: Spencer Schwellenbach (3-3, 3.52 ERA, 49 K), SD: Dylan Cease (1-3, 4.50 ERA, 64 K)
Atlanta Braves
The 24-year-old sophomore has more than held his own since making his debut for Atlanta. Schwellenbach holds an 3.52 ERA and 49 strikeouts with a 3-3 record across 10 starts. Given the early struggles of the team, it's impressive how Schwellenbach has maintained a respectable record and pitching averages.
Must-Watch Hitters
San Diego Padres
Fernando Tatis Jr. has inserted himself in the early NL MVP conversations after a hot start this season. The two-time All-Star is batting .283/.352/.518 with an OPS of .870, 12 home runs, and 27 RBI.
Braves vs. Padres baseball betting odds
Braves vs. Padres expert picks and game prediction
Even though Atlanta is heavily favored, the game should be a barnburner betwee the two National League sides. Atlanta is looking to establish a win streak on the back of superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. On the other hand, the Padres are looking to break their duck in the final game of their roadtrip.
Run Line: +1.5, -189
Total Runs: O 8.5, +104
Prediction: SD wins, 7-6