Braves vs. Phillies: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 27, 2025

A barn burner between National League East rivals is set to commence as the Braves host the Phillies for a three-game series starting on Friday. In the previous outing between the two sides in May, the Phillies walked away with the series win in Philadelphia.

Atlanta is coming off a series loss to the Mets in Queens. Likewise, the Phils were outclasses in Houston, having been swept by the Astros in their three-game series.

Bryce Elder will make his 12th start of the year for Atlanta. The former All-Star has hit a rough patch this year, having only compiled a 4-2 record and a 4.77 ERA across 66 innings. On the other hand, Phillies upstart Mick Abel has been impressive in his maiden season in the league. Abel owns a 2-1 record and a 3.47 ERA in five starts.

Braves vs. Phillies recent form and records

Ronald Acuna Jr. and company currently hold a 37-43 record. In spite of their dismal results, they have been impressive at home with a 22-15 win-loss card.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, have surrendered the NL East lead after their three-game skid against the Astros.

Braves vs. Phillies odds

Money Line: ATL (-164), PHI (+150)

Run Spread: ATL -1.5 (+117), PHI +1.5 (-139)

Total Runs: O 9.5 (+102), U 9.5 (-124)

Braves vs. Phillies injuries

ATL injury report

Chris Sale (SP): 15-day IL (rib)

AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-day IL (torn UCL)

Daysbel Hernandez (RP): 15-day IL (forearm)

Reynaldo Lopez (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Joe Gimenez (RP): 60-day IL (knee)

PHI injury report

Aaron Nola (SP): 15-day IL (ankle)

Bryce Harper (1B): 10-day IL (wrist)

Braves vs. Phillies projected lineup

ATL starting lineup

Ronald Acuna Jr. (RF)

Matt Olson (1B)

Marcell Ozuna (DH)

Austin Riley (3B)

Drake Baldwin (C)

Ozzie Albies (2B)

Alex Verdugo (LF)

Michael Harris II (CF)

Nick Allen (SS)

Bryce Elder (SP, 2-4 | 4.77 ERA | 55 K)

PHI projected lineup

Trea Turner (SS)

Kyle Schwarber (DH)

Alec Bohm (3B)

Nick Castellanos (RF)

Max Kepler (LF)

J.T. Realmuto (C)

Bryson Stott (2B)

Otto Kemp (1B)

Brandon Marsh (CF)

Mick Abel (SP, 2-1 | 3.47 ERA | 18 K)

Braves vs. Phillies picks and game prediction

Atlanta is slightly favored heading into the matchup given their impressive home record and Philadelphia's latest skid. However, with the intensity of the rivalry, it should be a close fight between the NL East combatants.

Run Line: PHI +1.5 (-139)

Total Runs: O 9.5 (+102)

Prediction: ATL wins, 8-7

