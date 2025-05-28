Braves vs Phillies: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 28, 2025

Two National League East Division rivals will square off on Wednesday night when the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies. Philadelphia won the series opener by a score of 2-0 and it is now trying to win the series.

Atlanta comes into this game with an overall record of 25-28, while Philadelphia has the best record in the league at 35-19. Odds have been set for this game, and there are plenty of predictions to make.

Braves vs. Phillies prediction

Zack Wheeler is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Atlanta Braves have been a tough team to figure out so far in 2025, and it's been the offense that continues to let the team down. Matt Olson is leading the way with 12 home runs, but Atlanta doesn't always show off a ton of power in games.

AJ Smith-Shawver is going to be on the mound for the Braves in this game, and he has been pitching well this season. Smith-Shawver has gone 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA this season, and he should be able to keep the Braves in this game.

Veteran Zack Wheeler is going to start for the Phillies on Wednesday night, and he has gone 6-1 with a 2.42 ERA this season. Wheeler continues to get better as the season moves along, and he will set the tone in this game.

Kyle Schwarber continues to put up huge numbers for the Phillies as he leads the way with 18 home runs. Philadelphia is going to have another big day at the plate as they get a second win in this series.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 5, Atlanta Braves 3

Braves vs. Phillies odds

Money Line: Atlanta Braves +135, Philadelphia Phillies -160

Run Spread: Braves +1.5 (-165), Phillies -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-115), Under 7.5 (-105)

Braves vs. Phillies injuries

Atlanta Braves injury report

Nacho Alvarez Jr. (INF): 10-Day IL (Left wrist inflammation)

Reynaldo Lopez (RHP): TBD (Right shoulder inflammation)

Joe Jimenez (RHP): 60-Day IL (Left knee surgery)

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Bryce Harper (OF): Day to day (Right elbow contusion)

Aaron Nola (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right ankle sprain)

Braves vs. Phillies picks

Focusing on the Philadelphia Phillies when making picks is going to be the right way to go in this matchup. Not only will the Phillies win the game, but they will also cover the run line.

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -160

Run Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-115)

