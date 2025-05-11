Braves vs. Pirates: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 11, MLB 2025

The Atlanta Braves (19-20) are going neck-to-neck with the Pittsburgh Pirates (13-27) and we have a proper Sunday afternoon finale after two close games. The Pirates won the first game 3-2 and the Braves rebounded with a reverse scoreline on Saturday.

PNC Park will host the finale with the game starting at 1:35 PM ET. Reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale (1-3, 4.07 ERA) will take the mound for the Braves while the Pirates will have right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3, 6.16) on the hill.

Braves vs. Pirates Game 3: Betting Odds

Moneyline: ATL -205 | PIT +170

Over/Under: 8.5 runs

Braves vs. Pirates Game 3: Injuries

Braves injury report

Ronald Acuña Jr., Knee surgery (torn ACL), 10-Day IL

Spencer Strider, Strained hamstring, 15-Day IL

Joe Jiménez, Knee surgery (cartilage repair), 60-Day IL

Nacho Alvarez Jr., Wrist inflammation, 60-Day IL

Reynaldo López, Arthroscopic shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL

Pirates injury report:

Spencer Horwitz, Thumb surgery, 10-Day IL

Nick Gonzales, Fractured ankle (non-displaced), 10-Day IL

Endy Rodríguez, Finger laceration (right index), 10-Day IL

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL

Enmanuel Valdez, Shoulder inflammation, 10-Day IL

Johan Oviedo, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Dauri Moreta, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Jared Jones, Elbow discomfort, 60-Day IL

Tim Mayza, Strained lat, 60-Day IL

Justin Lawrence, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL

Projected Lineups

Braves

Alex Verdugo (LF) — L Austin Riley (3B) — R Marcell Ozuna (DH) — R Matt Olson (1B) — L Ozzie Albies (2B) — S Michael Harris II (CF) — L Eli White (RF) — R Drake Baldwin (C) — L Nick Allen (SS) — R

Pirates

Oneil Cruz (CF) — L Bryan Reynolds (RF) — S Andrew McCutchen (DH) — R Joey Bart (C) — R Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B) — R Matt Gorski (1B) — R Tommy Pham (LF) — R Adam Frazier (2B) — L Jared Triolo (SS) — R

Braves vs. Pirates Game 3: Prediction & Pick

With sunny weather, 70°F, and winds blowing from left to right, the game is a perfect setting for power hitters. Atlanta has several such hitters, with Austin Riley and Matt Olson being two of them, and they should have a good game.

The Braves have the upper hand in every department for this matchup. Sale may have struggled this season, but he can change things around in the rubber game. The Pirates have struggled this season which led to Derek Shelton's firing this week, and they are lucky the Braves haven't blown them out already.

Final Score Prediction: Braves 6, Pirates 2

Best bets:

Pick: Braves -1.5 (+100)

Total: Lean Over 8.5 (weather looks hitter-friendly)

