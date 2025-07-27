Braves vs. Rangers: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and betting picks - July 27, 2025

The Texas Rangers enter Sunday’s Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves riding a five-game win streak, including back-to-back victories to open the series.

Ad

Powered by timely hitting and improved starting pitching, the Rangers will look to complete the sweep at home behind Jack Leiter.

Meanwhile, the Braves aim to salvage the finale with Bryce Elder on the mound, hoping to slow down Texas’ red-hot offense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting pitchers

Bryce Elder (Braves, RHP)

Bryce Elder enters with a 4-6 record and a 5.63 ERA across 84.2 innings. He has struggled with consistency this season, allowing too many baserunners (1.55 WHIP).

Ad

Trending

In his last start against San Francisco, he gave up three runs over five innings but managed to secure the win despite just one strikeout.

Jack Leiter (Rangers, RHP)

Jack Leiter sits at 6-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 76 strikeouts. The right-hander looked sharp in his latest outing, limiting Oakland to two runs across six innings while fanning seven.

Leiter’s improving command and rising strikeout rate make him an X-factor for Texas.

Ad

Hot hitters to watch

Corey Seager is riding a 26-game on-base streak, consistently setting the table at the top of Texas’ lineup. He’s batting .273 on the season with 15 homers and 38 RBIs, and remains the Rangers’ most reliable offensive spark.

Matt Olson has quietly put together a solid 2025 campaign, slugging 18 home runs with 65 RBIs. His recent stretch includes multiple multi-hit games, and continues to be a threat to go deep at any ballpark.

Ad

Probable lineup

Braves (Away team):

LF Jurickson Profar (S)

1B Matt Olson (L)

RF Ronald Acuna Jr. (R)

C Drake Baldwin (L)

3B Austin Riley (R)

DH Sean Murphy (R)

2B Ozzie Albies (S)

CF Michael Harris II (L)

SS Nick Allen (R)

SP: Bryce Elder (R) 4-6, 5.63 ERA

Rangers (Home team):

1B Josh Smith (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

2B Marcus Semien (R)

RF Adolis Garcia (R)

CF Evan Carter (L)

LF Wyatt Langford (R)

3B Josh Jung (R)

DH Rowdy Tellez (L)

C Kyle Higashioka (R)

SP: Jack Leiter (R) 6-6, 4.27 ERA

Ad

Injury report

Atlanta Braves:

Grant Holmes – Elbow, 15-day IL

Chris Sale – Elbow, 60-day IL

Reynaldo Lopez – Elbow, 60-day IL

Spencer Schwellenbach – Elbow, 60-day IL

AJ Smith-Shawver – Oblique, 60-day IL

Texas Rangers:

Joc Pederson – Hand, day-to-day (could return on Sunday)

Jake Burger – Quad, 10-day IL

Chris Martin – Calf, 15-day IL

Josh Sborz – Shoulder, 60-day IL

Cody Bradford – Ribs, 60-day IL

Tyler Mahle – Elbow, 60-day IL

Current odds

Run line:

Braves –1.5 (+153) | Rangers +1.5 (−188)

Total:

Over 9 (−119) | Under 9 (−102)

Moneyline:

Braves +100 | Rangers −122

Best bets & prediction

Ad

Final score prediction: Rangers 6, Braves 3

Top bets:

Rangers Moneyline (−122) - Leiter’s late-season form and command advantage give Texas an edge over Elder’s volatility. Over 9 Total Runs (−119) - With Elder’s HR issues and Leiter fresh off injury, this game could turn into a mid-innings scoring affair.

Value Parlay: Rangers ML + Over 9, pairing Leiter’s upside with a likely offensive breakout from a Braves lineup that can be opportunistic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More