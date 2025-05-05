Braves vs. Reds: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 5, MLB 2025

The Atlanta Braves (15-18) return to Truist Park Monday night to host the Cincinnati Reds (18-17) in the opener of a three-game series. Both teams didn't have a good start to the season, so they need to start winning games.
The first pitch is scheduled at 7:15 p.m. ET. Brady Singer (RHP), who has a 4-1 record and 3.24 ERA, will pitch for the Reds. Righty AJ Smith-Shawver, with 1-2 record and a 4.26 ERA, will take the hill for the Braves.
Braves vs. Reds Game 1: Betting Odds
Betting Line: Braves -148, Reds +122 | Over/Under: 8.5 runs
Braves vs. Reds Game 1: Injuries
Braves
- Ronald Acuna Jr. – Knee surgery (torn ACL), 10-Day IL
- Spencer Strider – Strained hamstring, 15-Day IL
- Joe Jiménez – Knee surgery (cartilage repair), 60-Day IL
- Nacho Alvarez Jr. – Wrist inflammation, 60-Day IL
- Reynaldo López – Shoulder surgery (arthroscopic), 60-Day IL
Reds
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand – Lower back inflammation, 10-Day IL
- Jeimer Candelario – Strained back, 10-Day IL
- Austin Hays – Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL
- Rhett Lowder – Strained forearm, 15-Day IL
- Sam Moll – Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL
- Carson Spiers – Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL
- Ian Gibaut – Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL
- Brandon Williamson – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Julian Aguiar – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
Expected Lineups
Cincinnati Reds
- TJ Friedl (CF) – L
- Matt McLain (2B) – R
- Elly De La Cruz (SS) – S
- Noelvi Marte (3B) – R
- Gavin Lux (DH) – L
- Spencer Steer (1B) – R
- Tyler Stephenson (C) – R
- Jake Fraley (RF) – L
- Santiago Espinal (LF) – R
Atlanta Braves
- Alex Verdugo (LF) – L
- Austin Riley (3B) – R
- Marcell Ozuna (DH) – R
- Matt Olson (1B) – L
- Sean Murphy (C) – R
- Ozzie Albies (2B) – S
- Michael Harris II (CF) – L
- Eli White (RF) – R
- Nick Allen (SS) – R
Braves vs. Reds Game 1: Prediction & Pick
Despite AJ Smith-Shawver's concern at the mound, the Braves have a slight edge offensively over the Reds. Atlanta’s lineup — anchored by Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson — has the firepower to punish any mistakes, so Reds' Brady Singer will be tested.
The Reds have the speed and power of Elly De La Cruz and TJ Friedl but need a clean game to take down Atlanta in their home park.
Prediction: Braves 5, Reds 3
Best Bet: Braves ML (-148)
Bonus Play: Under 8.5 Runs