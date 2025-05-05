Braves vs. Reds: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 5, MLB 2025

The Atlanta Braves (15-18) return to Truist Park Monday night to host the Cincinnati Reds (18-17) in the opener of a three-game series. Both teams didn't have a good start to the season, so they need to start winning games.

Ad

The first pitch is scheduled at 7:15 p.m. ET. Brady Singer (RHP), who has a 4-1 record and 3.24 ERA, will pitch for the Reds. Righty AJ Smith-Shawver, with 1-2 record and a 4.26 ERA, will take the hill for the Braves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Braves vs. Reds Game 1: Betting Odds

Betting Line: Braves -148, Reds +122 | Over/Under: 8.5 runs

Braves vs. Reds Game 1: Injuries

Braves

Ad

Trending

Ronald Acuna Jr. – Knee surgery (torn ACL), 10-Day IL

Spencer Strider – Strained hamstring, 15-Day IL

Joe Jiménez – Knee surgery (cartilage repair), 60-Day IL

Nacho Alvarez Jr. – Wrist inflammation, 60-Day IL

Reynaldo López – Shoulder surgery (arthroscopic), 60-Day IL

Reds

Christian Encarnacion-Strand – Lower back inflammation, 10-Day IL

Jeimer Candelario – Strained back, 10-Day IL

Austin Hays – Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL

Rhett Lowder – Strained forearm, 15-Day IL

Sam Moll – Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL

Carson Spiers – Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL

Ian Gibaut – Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL

Brandon Williamson – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Julian Aguiar – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Ad

Expected Lineups

Cincinnati Reds

TJ Friedl (CF) – L Matt McLain (2B) – R Elly De La Cruz (SS) – S Noelvi Marte (3B) – R Gavin Lux (DH) – L Spencer Steer (1B) – R Tyler Stephenson (C) – R Jake Fraley (RF) – L Santiago Espinal (LF) – R

Atlanta Braves

Alex Verdugo (LF) – L Austin Riley (3B) – R Marcell Ozuna (DH) – R Matt Olson (1B) – L Sean Murphy (C) – R Ozzie Albies (2B) – S Michael Harris II (CF) – L Eli White (RF) – R Nick Allen (SS) – R

Braves vs. Reds Game 1: Prediction & Pick

Despite AJ Smith-Shawver's concern at the mound, the Braves have a slight edge offensively over the Reds. Atlanta’s lineup — anchored by Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson — has the firepower to punish any mistakes, so Reds' Brady Singer will be tested.

Ad

The Reds have the speed and power of Elly De La Cruz and TJ Friedl but need a clean game to take down Atlanta in their home park.

Prediction: Braves 5, Reds 3

Best Bet: Braves ML (-148)

Bonus Play: Under 8.5 Runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More