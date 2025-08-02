Braves vs. Reds: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 2, 2025

The Braves and Reds meet Saturday night at Bristol for a crucial Game 2, with the series up for grabs. Cincinnati (58-53) is pushing for playoff ground behind a strong 33-25 home record, while Atlanta (46-63) looks to snap out of a brutal stretch, having lost eight of its last ten.

Ad

It’s Spencer Strider vs. Chase Burns on the mound, Strider aiming for back-to-back wins, Burns still chasing his first. With sluggers like Elly De La Cruz and Matt Olson in the spotlight, this one could turn into a test of which pitcher blinks first.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Spencer Strider (RHP, Braves)

Strider enters this matchup with a 5-8 record, a 3.71 ERA, and 92 strikeouts over 77.2 innings in 2025. In his most recent outing on July 28 against Kansas City, Strider earned the win by limiting the Royals to two runs across five innings, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out three. While his strikeout numbers dipped in that outing, Strider’s ability to navigate traffic and keep the game in control remains vital for Atlanta.

Ad

Trending

Chase Burns (RHP, Reds)

Burns is still searching for his first major league win, holding an 0-3 record with a 6.26 ERA and 45 strikeouts in just 27.1 innings. Despite the rocky start to his rookie campaign, Burns flashed his potential in his last start on July 28 against the Dodgers, where he struck out 10 batters over 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk. His electric stuff is undeniable, but consistency remains the key challenge as he faces a potent Braves lineup.

Ad

Hot Hitters to Watch

Austin Riley (Braves)

Austin Riley has been a steady presence in the Braves’ lineup, batting .260 with 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 54 runs scored this season. His power and run-producing ability make him a crucial bat in the middle of Atlanta’s order.

Elly De La Cruz (Reds)

Elly De La Cruz continues to be a spark plug for the Reds, slashing .283 with 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, 80 runs, and 29 stolen bases. The 23-year-old showcased his electric talent on July 31, going 3-for-6 with a homer, three RBIs, and a run scored in Cincinnati’s extra-inning battle against Atlanta.

Ad

Injury Report

Reds:

Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin)

Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves:

Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (calf)

Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib)

AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow)

Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Ad

Current Odds

Run Line: Braves −1.5 (+133) | Reds +1.5 (−163)

Total: Over 8.5 (−113) | Under 8.5 (−107)

Moneyline: Braves −123 | Reds +110

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Braves 5, Reds 3

Top Picks:

1. Braves Moneyline (−123) - Strider’s steady presence and Atlanta’s power bats give them the edge.

2. Under 8.5 Total Runs (−107) - Both pitchers have shown control potential; expect a controlled scoring environment.

Value Parlay: Braves ML + Under 8.5 - Combine a confident moneyline pick with the likely pitchers’ duel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More