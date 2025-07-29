Braves vs. Royals: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 29, 2025

The Atlanta Braves look to clinch the series against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday after taking Game 1 in a 10-7 slugfest. The Royals (52-55) will turn to Seth Lugo and their strong 3.55 team ERA to bounce back.

Erick Fedde makes his Atlanta debut as the Braves try to build momentum despite their 19-34 road record. With Bobby Witt Jr. and Ronald Acuña Jr. leading the charge on both sides, Game 2 sets up a compelling matchup in Kansas City.

Starting Pitchers

Erick Fedde (Braves, RHP)

Fedde will make his Braves debut after being acquired midseason. In 2025, he holds a 3-10 record with a 5.22 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, and 63 strikeouts over 101.2 innings. Atlanta hopes a change of scenery will reset his rhythm.

Seth Lugo (Royals, RHP)

Lugo remains Kansas City’s most reliable arm in 2025, sporting a 7–5 record with a stellar 2.95 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 99 strikeouts across 113 innings. He recently signed a two-year, $46 million extension, cementing his role in the rotation. With elite command and stingy results, Lugo shapes up as a clear advantage for KC in this matchup.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves)

Acuna Jr. is heating up at the plate again, slashing .309 with 14 homers and 26 RBIs on the year. He went 2-for-4 in Monday’s win, launching a two-run homer and scoring twice. His ability to change the game with both power and speed makes him a constant threat, especially against pitchers who struggle with command early.

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals)

Witt continues to be the Royals’ spark plug, batting .289 with 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, and an elite 27 stolen bases. He’s scored 65 runs already this season and is consistently setting the tone atop Kansas City’s lineup. His blend of contact and aggression on the bases keeps pitchers on edge every at-bat.

Probable Lineup

Atlanta Braves (Away Team):

LF Jurickson Profar (S)

1B Matt Olson (L)

RF Ronald Acuna Jr. (R)

DH Drew Baldwin (L)

3B Austin Riley (R)

CF Michael Harris II (L)

C Sean Murphy (R)

2B Ozzie Albies (S)

SS Nick Allen (R)

SP: Erick Fedde (R) 3-10, 5.22 ERA

Kansas City Royals (Home Team):

2B Jonathan India (R)

SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R)

1B Vinnie Pasquantino (L)

3B Maikel Garcia (R)

DH Salvador Perez (R)

RF Randal Grichuk (R)

LF John Rave (L)

C Freddy Fermin (R)

CF Kyle Isbel (L)

SP: Seth Lugo (R) 7-5, 2.95 ERA

Injury Report

Braves:

Grant Holmes (elbow) – 60-day IL

Chris Sale (rib) – Out until late August

Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) – Likely out through September

Royals:

Kris Bubic (shoulder) – Out for season

Jac Caglianone (hamstring) – 10-day IL

Mark Canha (elbow), Michael Massey (ankle) – 10-day IL

Current Odds

Run Line: Braves −1.5 (+148) | Royals +1.5 (−181)

Total: Over 9.5 (−110) | Under 9.5 (−110)

Moneyline: Braves −103 | Royals −118

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Royals 6, Braves 5

Top Bets:

Royals Moneyline (−118) - Lugo’s command and KC’s recent offensive consistency provide the edge at home. Over 9.5 Total Runs (−110) - Both teams bring momentum at the plate, and Fedde’s recent dip in command could open the door for scoring on both sides.

Value Parlay: Royals ML + Over 9.5 - a pairing that leans into KC’s pitching edge while trusting both lineups to break through.

