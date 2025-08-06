Brewers vs. Braves: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 6, 2025

The Brewers are rolling into Atlanta, winning eight of their last ten, while the Braves are still searching for answers amidst a brutal stretch that’s seen even their home turf become a tough venue.

With Jose Quintana dealing under the radar and Spencer Strider trying to regain his dominant form, Wednesday’s game is a classic showdown of a team riding a wave of confidence versus a squad battling to stay afloat.

Will Milwaukee’s relentless lineup continue to pour on the offense, or can the Braves finally slam the brakes on their losing skid?

Starting Pitchers

Jose Quintana (Brewers):

Quintana continues to be a steady veteran presence in Milwaukee’s rotation, boasting an 8-4 record with a 3.50 ERA. He’s coming off a gritty five-inning outing where he navigated traffic but limited the damage. While his strikeout numbers (59 Ks in 87.1 IP) are modest, Quintana’s craftiness and ability to induce soft contact will be tested against Atlanta’s right-handed sluggers.

Spencer Strider (Braves):

Strider’s season has been a rollercoaster ride. His 3.71 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 77.2 innings showcase his elite swing-and-miss arsenal, but home run troubles and control lapses have hurt him in key moments. Against a disciplined Brewers lineup, Strider’s ability to command his fastball-slider combo will dictate whether he can snap Atlanta’s home losing skid.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Christian Yelich (Brewers):

Yelich remains the spark plug for Milwaukee’s offense, combining power and speed to keep pitchers uneasy. With 21 homers and 15 stolen bases, he’s a threat to change the game with both his bat and legs. His uptick in extra-base hits has been a catalyst during the Brewers’ red-hot 8-2 stretch, making him a pivotal bat against Spencer Strider’s aggressive fastball mix.

Marcell Ozuna (Braves):

Ozuna’s power hasn’t flashed consistently this season, but his bat remains one of Atlanta’s few reliable long-ball threats with 15 homers. Despite a .233 average, he’s shown signs of heating up at home and with Milwaukee’s lefty Quintana on the mound, Ozuna’s right-handed pop could be a difference-maker in this crucial rubber match.

Injury Report

Atlanta Braves:

Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal)

Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (calf)

Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib)

AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow)

Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Milwaukee Brewers:

Jacob Misiorowski: 15-Day IL (leg)

Sal Frelick: Day-to-day (knee)

Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs)

Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line: Brewers +1.5 (−193) | Braves −1.5 (+157)

Total: Over 8 (−110) | Under 8 (−110)

Moneyline: Brewers +109 | Braves −133

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Projected Final Score: Brewers 4, Braves 2

Best Bets:

Brewers Moneyline (+109) - Quintana’s efficiency and Atlanta’s rotation constraints make this underdog offer solid value. Under 8 Total Runs (−110) - Both starters thrive on limiting walks; expect low scoring and early bullpen influence. Run Line: Brewers +1.5 (−193) - If Quintana makes quality innings, a one-run loss or better gives substantial cushion.

