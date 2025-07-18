Brewers vs. Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - July 18, 2025

The stage is set under the lights as two playoff-bound titans collide. Milwaukee’s rising force meets LA’s star-powered lineup in a Game 1 that promises tension, talent and fireworks.

Brewers quiet ace Quinn Priester faces the Dodgers’ comeback arm, Tyler Glasnow, in a duel loaded with narrative.

Add in the thunder of Shohei Ohtani and the veteran spark of Christian Yelich, and that's a script ready for drama. This isn’t just a midseason matchup, it’s a measuring stick, and both teams know it.

Pitcher & hitter matchups

Starting pitchers

Quinn Priester (Brewers)

Quinn Priester has quietly emerged as a force in Milwaukee’s rotation, going 7-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 12 starts.

He’s riding a five-start win streak, including a clean six-inning outing against the Nationals last week, giving up just two runs on four hits.

With growing command and poise, Priester heads into Dodger Stadium looking like a legit problem for LA’s lineup.

Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers)

Tyler Glasnow returns from a stint on the IL and has rejoined the rotation with solid results. He has a 3.52 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 28 strikeouts across six starts in 2025.

In his most recent outing on July 9 against these same Brewers, he held them to just one unearned run over five innings. Glasnow also allowed only two hits and struck out five.

Control may be shaky at times (three walks in that start). However, Glasnow's ability to miss bats and limit damage keeps him a key weapon as he continues to build up his workload.

Hot hitters

Christian Yelich (Brewers)

Christian Yelich is aging like a sharp swing: clean, clutch and quietly lethal. With a .259 average, 19 homers, 65 RBIs and 14 steals, he’s not just producing, he’s dictating tempo.

Yelich blends veteran instincts with twitchy explosiveness, punishing missed spots and swiping bags without warning. He’s the type of hitter who doesn’t need noise to make an impact, and he’s the Brewers’ silent threat in the shadows of Dodger Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)

Shohei Ohtani is doing Shohei things again, hammering baseballs and haunting pitchers. With a .276 average, 32 homers, 60 RBIs, 91 runs and 12 steals, he’s the ultimate chaos engine at the top of LA’s order.

Whether he’s flipping the game with one swing or sprinting into scoring position, Ohtani warps opposing game plans. He’s not just a hitter, he’s a problem and the Brewers will need a flawless plan to slow him down.

Projected lineups

Milwaukee Brewers (Away team):

RF Sal Frelick (L)

C William Contreras (R)

CF Jackson Chourio (R)

DH Christian Yelich (L)

1B Andrew Vaughn (R)

LF I. Collins (S)

2B Brice Turang (L)

3B Caleb Durbin (R)

SS Joey Ortiz (R)

SP: Quinn Priester (R) - 7-2, 3.55 ERA

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home team):

DH Shohei Ohtani (L)

SS Mookie Betts (R)

C Will Smith (R)

1B Freddie Freeman (L)

RF Teoscar Hernandez (R)

CF Andy Pages (R)

2B Tommy Edman (S)

3B Miguel Rojas (R)

LF Esteury Ruiz (R)

SP: Tyler Glasnow (R) - 1-0, 3.52 ERA

Injury report

Brewers:

Rhys Hoskins (thumb) – Out 4–8 weeks

Nestor Cortes (elbow) – Rehab ongoing, return expected late July

Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) – Out for the season

Rob Zastryzny (ribs) – Day-to-day

Dodgers:

Blake Snell (shoulder) – Rehab start complete, return soon

Max Muncy (knee) – Mid-August return possible

Kiké Hernandez (elbow) – Expected back soon

Michael Kopech (knee) – Out long-term

Multiple relievers (Gonsolin, Graterol, Phillips) – 60-day IL

Current odds

Brewers Run Line (+1.5): −127

Dodgers Run Line (−1.5): +104

Over/Under 8.5 Runs:

Over: −111

Under: −110

Moneyline:

Brewers: +158

Dodgers: −194

Best bets & prediction

Final score prediction: Dodgers 5, Brewers 3

Top bets:

Dodgers moneyline (−194) – With Glasnow returning strong and a potent offense behind him, LA has the edge at home. Under 8.5 total runs (−110) – Both pitchers have shown control and strikeout ability, setting up for a tighter game.

Value parlay: Dodgers ML + Under 8.5 solid combination of pitching strength and belief in a lower-scoring night.

