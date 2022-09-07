"Brutal signing by Chaim" "Extending everyone but Devers and Xander" - Boston Red Sox fans puzzled with extension of Enrique Hernandez as team's plan for top two players remain unclear 

The Boston Red Sox reached an agreement with outfielder Enrique Hernandez for a one-year, ten-million-dollar deal. The deal will solidify his future with the organization for the 2023 season. The Red Sox are hoping that 2023 will be a better year for the utility man.

While Hernandez had a great season in 2021, 2022 has been a different story. Hernandez has missed 60 games for the Boston Red Sox. The Sox utility man was dealing with a hematoma in his core. Hernandez has struggled to get back to his 2021 season form since returning to the Red Sox lineup. As news emerged about Hernandez's signing, Boston Red Sox fans were not too excited about the extension.

Kevin Parry @fenway71 @JeffPassan Am I supposed to be happy about bringing back a .646 OPS? Just another brutal signing by Chaim! @JeffPassan Am I supposed to be happy about bringing back a .646 OPS? Just another brutal signing by Chaim!

Some fans think that the extension is a terrible move for the organization. Hernandez has only played 68 games this season and he hasn't been doing well. Struggling at the plate, he is hitting a measely .219 for the season. With Hernandez struggling, some fans think that they are throwing money at the wrong guy.

Rufino @Rufino66031048 @JeffPassan wrong person to extend in Boston @JeffPassan wrong person to extend in Boston 💀💀💀

The Boston Red Sox have not had a good year. They are 67-69 and in last place of the American League East. While struggling this year, two players have shined throughout the season: Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts.

Xander Bogaerts has been playing like a top shortstop this season, batting .317 which ties him for fourth in the MLB. Rafael Devers has had a monster season at third base this year as well. He has 25 homers with a .885 OPS (on base plus slugging) which ranks him 12th in the MLB.

Xander Bogaerts has been named AL Player of the Week!.536/.581/.821/1.4025 2B1 HR9 RBI1/1 SB298 wRC+PAY THE MAN! Xander Bogaerts has been named AL Player of the Week! .536/.581/.821/1.4025 2B1 HR9 RBI1/1 SB298 wRC+PAY THE MAN! 💰 https://t.co/TagGjsutB9

While extending Kike Hernandez, The Boston Red Sox future still remains unclear

The future of the Boston Red Sox remains unclear. Boston signed Trevor Story this offseason, which amounts to a six-year, $140 million. Many around baseball have speculated that they would make this move to have an option for if they can't re-sign Bogaerts. However, some think the team can retain both Story and Bogaerts.

News story free at ESPN: Center fielder Kiké Hernandez and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract extension that will keep him in Boston for the 2023 season, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.News story free at ESPN: es.pn/3TK80VZ Center fielder Kiké Hernandez and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract extension that will keep him in Boston for the 2023 season, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. News story free at ESPN: es.pn/3TK80VZ I like this a lot, now give Xander and Devers the rest of the payroll twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… I like this a lot, now give Xander and Devers the rest of the payroll twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

With the Sox out of playoff contention, the focus has started to shift to next year. Extending Hernandez for a year allows the team to see if he has bounced back from injury or not. This will also give their top outfield prospect, Ceddanne Rafaela, some time to grow.

Given how bad of a season the Sox have had this year, it will be interesting to see what their lineup consists of next year. Will they be able to sign Devers and Bogaerts or will they be in another uniform next year?

