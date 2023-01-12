Bryan Reynolds: Everything you need to know about the Pirates outfielder heavily favored by the Yankees

It may be the end of the line for Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the outfielder has been linked in trade rumors during the off-season. According to reports, the Pirates offered Reynolds a six-year, $75 million contract extension, which the outfielder chose not to accept.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Reynolds and the Pirates are an estimated $50 million apart on a potential deal. As the news broke, trade rumors intensified, most notably rumors surrounding Bryan Reynolds moving to the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, or Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Jon Morosi is reporting that the #Rangers are a top suitor for OF Bryan Reynolds. The #Pirates are looking for a big package that includes SP prospects which the #Rangers have plenty of. #Yankees and #Dodgers also known to have interest." - MLB Rumors & News

The switch-hitting outfielder fills a glaring hole on many contending rosters. The Yankees, Rangers, and Dodgers are all in the market for a reliable outfielder who can play all over the field. Now, it appears more likely that Reynolds will find himself on a new team before the beginning of the 2023 campaign.

The 27-year-old outfielder is coming off another productive season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The former All-Star hit .262 with 27 home runs and 62 RBIs, while adding 7 stolen bases and a .807 OPS.

Writing for the Texas Rangers @WritingRangers Here is Bryan Reynolds turning around 98 and then hitting a walk-off bomb like the electric factory that he is. I want. Here is Bryan Reynolds turning around 98 and then hitting a walk-off bomb like the electric factory that he is. I want. https://t.co/0QO2dlKDJO

"Here is Bryan Reynolds turning around 98 and then hitting a walk-off bomb like the electric factory that he is. I want." - Writing for the Texas Rangers

Originally drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft, he was traded to the Pirates in a package for Andrew McCutchen. Through four seasons with the Pirates, Reynolds has hit 74 home runs, 239 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases, while also maintaining a .281 batting average.

In 2021, Reynolds finished 11th in the National League MVP voting, while also being named to his first career All-Star game. That season, he batted .302 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs, as well as posting a career-high .912 OPS.

A look at Bryan Reynolds in the Yankees' lineup if he were to be traded

After extending the reigning AL MVP, Aaron Judge, as well as Anthony Rizzo, the New York Yankees will field one of the strongest lineups in baseball. However, there is one glaring weakness that continues to plague the team, a consistent left fielder. Enter Bryan Reynolds.

Since losing Andrew Benintendi in free agency, New York has yet to replace him in production, missing out on free agents Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto. As of right now, the team will either use Aaron Hicks or Oswaldo Cabrera in left field, which could hurt their World Series hopes. Reynolds would slot in perfectly for the Yankees, presumably batting near the top of the order if acquired.

Poll : Which team is a better fit for Bryan Reynolds? The New York Yankees The Texas Rangers 0 votes