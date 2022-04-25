Bryce Harper in awe of Shohei Ohtani, claims he is the best on both sides of the ball - "You see him throw 98 and hitting balls 450 feet"

Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper has made some comments that praise American League phenom, Shohei Ohtani. Despite playing in different leagues, the two men have a lot in common. Chief among their shared traits is their ability to crush the baseball.

Despite losing two out of three baseball games to the AL East bottomfeeding Baltimore Orioles, Shohei Ohtani and the LA Angels are holding their own this season. In the Angels' last game, a 7-6 nail-biting loss to the Orioles, Ohtani had two runs, two hits, and a walk.

But it is Ohtani's unique ability to command the ball on both sides of home plate that undoubtedly drew praise from Bryce Harper.

Phillies frontman Bryce Harper has nothing but words of praise for Shohei Ohtani

Unfortunately for Bryce Harper and company, his Philadelphia Phillies have not been doing so well. At 6-10, they currently sit in fourth place in the National League East. Bryce Harper, the leading MVP, is leading the way with two homers and 11 RBIs in 62 at-bats this year.

It was Harper's words for the young Ohtani that caught everyone's attention.

ESPN @espn Bryce Harper says Shohei Ohtani might be the most exciting player in baseball 🤝 Bryce Harper says Shohei Ohtani might be the most exciting player in baseball 🤝 https://t.co/U8ZGFeHaGz

"Bryce Harper says Shohei Ohtani might be the most exciting player in baseball" - @ ESPN

During an in-game interview with ESPN during yesterday's game, Harper was asked who he thought was the most exciting player in baseball and why.

"I mean, he's (Ohtani) probably number one on that list right now. On both sides of the ball right?" Harper said describing Ohtani's incredible skill as both a pitcher and hitter. Last season, Ohtani had 46 home runs and 100 RBIs.

Although these stats would be fantastic on their own, Ohtani followed them up with stellar stats from the mound. The then-26-year-old went 9-2 with an ERA of 3.18.

TIME @TIME



Shohei Ohtani is a baseball savant doing what has never been seen in Major League Baseball history “I want to do my best to become a player people will remember.”Shohei Ohtani is a baseball savant doing what has never been seen in Major League Baseball history ti.me/3k3UQTg “I want to do my best to become a player people will remember.” Shohei Ohtani is a baseball savant doing what has never been seen in Major League Baseball history ti.me/3k3UQTg https://t.co/xMhGOpLhqK

"'I want to do my best to become a player people will remember.' Shohei Ohtani is a baseball savant doing what has never been seen in Major League Baseball history” - @ TIME

This year, despite a slow start, Ohtani has rallied. He has hit three home runs and nine RBIs in 67 at-bats, while amassing an ERA of 4.40. He also has 26 strikeouts in only 14.1 innings pitched.

Ohtani may be young, but Bryce Harper could not be more correct about him. Shohei Ohtani is one of the most exciting players in baseball today.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt