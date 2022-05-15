"It feels like he’s the best player in the world" - Bryce Harper lights up the Los Angeles Dodgers stadium 11 years after debut, will miss series finale due to injury

The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper have now taken the first three games of a four-game road series at Dodger Stadium. The Phillies won by a score of 8-3 as starting pitcher Ranger Suarez got his fourth win of the season, going seven innings and allowing three earned runs.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop and former Nationals teammate Trea Turner spoke about Harper's big night at the plate.

"Asked Trea Turner what makes Bryce Harper stand out when he's on a tear like he's been. 'Feels like he's the best player in the world. I watched him for years over there (in Washington). But since he's been over in Philly the last few years, you feel like he has a bad year and then you look up and his numbers, he's got a .900 OPS and he's hitting really well. And then years where he's playing really well and he wins the MVP. It's kind of crazy. The numbers he can put up offensively are really special. He's one of a kind. That's why he won the MVP last year and that's why he's doing what he's doing now.'" - Trea Turner via @ Fabian Ardaya

Despite his throwing arm injury, Bryce Harper is making the most of his DH role. Harper went 3-4 with three RBIs and a home run.

Bryce Harper and Philadelphia Phillies extend winning streak to four

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers last night and are now back to .500 for the first time since April 30. Ranger Suarez went seven innings and got his fourth win. The Phillies offense kept on rolling as they put up eight runs in the first four innings of the game.

Jean Segura got the party started for the Phillies, hitting a three-run home run in the first inning.

Harper extended the Phillies' lead in the top of the third inning.

Harper is now batting .305 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs. Harper has slugged a league-leading .634 this season.

Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins added insurance for the Phillies with solo home runs, and the Phillies are back at .500 with a 17-17 record.

The Phillies wrap up their series with the Dodgers this afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. EDT. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

