Bryce Harper takes things personally. When the Atlanta Braves chirped about his Game 2-ending baserunning error, he responded by starting them down after blasting the first of his two home runs in a Game 3 win. It's a mindset that is shared by college football coach Deion Sanders.

"Coach Prime", as he is referred to, gets a lot of hate as well. He and Harper have that in common. The two are stars who are unabashed in what they do, and some fans don't like that. Sanders uses it as fuel for his team, and so does Harper.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's fitting, then, that Harper wore a Coach Prime shirt before Game 4. With a chance to send the Philadelphia Phillies to the NLCS for the second straight year, Harper is taking things personally. Fans are loving it.

Fans love Bryce Harper's pre-game attire ahead of Game 4

Deion Sanders is turning Colorado around, making them into a legitimate college program. The Phillies don't have that problem, but Harper is turning them into perennial contenders.

After a World Series trip last year that fell short of the title to the Houston Astros (and a run that included a massive upset over the Braves in the NLDS), the Phillies are ready to see it all the way through this year.

Bryce Harper leading Phillies once again

The Phillies generally go as Bryce Harper goes. The All-Star is their best player and their leader. If he's on fire, as he was in last year's postseason and is proving to be this year, then they stand a chance of beating anyone.

Bryce Harper is ready

That includes the vaunted Atlanta Braves. MLB's best team is now on the ropes, needing a road win in an extremely hostile environment just to stay alive. They will need Harper to cool way off, but they poked the bear.

He smashed two home runs last night and the Phillies have roundly dominated this series. If not for a couple of innings in Game 2 and a spectacular, improbable catch to close it, the Phillies might already be in the NLCS ready to face the Arizona Diamondbacks.