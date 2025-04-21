Bryce Harper's wife shares sneak peek of Easter celebration with daughter at Phillies game

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, celebrated Easter Sunday by visiting Citizens Bank Park to watch the Phillies take on the Miami Marlins. She brought along their youngest child, a daughter named Kamryn, to witness her father in action.

Ad

On the same day, Kayla shared a heartfelt moment from their visit to the ballpark with the caption:

“Wouldn’t be Easter Sunday without watching daddy play.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kayla Harper IG (Credits: [email protected])

In the image, little Kamryn reaches out for a high five with her dad. She can be seen wearing a cozy, custom-made Phillies sweater in support of her father’s team. Kayla also tagged the artist who created the personalized outfit.

Ad

Trending

The background shows a packed Citizens Bank Park with the Phillies vs. Marlins game underway. With his family in attendance, Bryce Harper got off to a strong start on Sunday, hitting a two-run double in the first inning.

Shortly after, Nick Castellanos added an RBI single, giving the Phillies an early 3-0 lead. Rafael Marchan hit a RBI single in the fourth inning to extend their lead. However, the Marlins, who were trailing by two runs, took a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning when Javier Sanoja launched a three-run homer.

Ad

Phillies' Cal Stevenson tied the game with an RBI single, and with neither team able to score in the ninth, the game headed into extra innings. In the 10th, the Marlins regained control when Kyle Stowers hit a sacrifice fly, followed by an RBI single from Sanoja securing a 7-5 victory over the Phillies.

Bryce Harper's wife Kayla shares heartfelt moments of their children during pre Easter celebrations

On Friday, Kayla Harper shared several adorable glimpses of her children on Instagram from their pre-Easter celebrations. The images featured Bryce and Kayla’s son, Krew Aaron, and their daughters, Brooklyn Elizabeth and Kamryn Ray Harper, enjoying an Easter egg hunt.

Ad

Kayla captioned the posts:

"Hugs for good luck before the Easter egg hunt."

"Kam vs Easter Bunny."

Kayla Harper IG (Credits [email protected])

One image shows two of the Harper children hugging each other in the garden, while another features little Kamryn looking up at someone dressed as the Easter Bunny. With their recent loss, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have concluded their three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies are scheduled to face the New York Mets on Monday at Citi Field in their series opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More