San Diego Padres MVP runner-up Manny Machado not willing to let contract drama be distraction in team's quest for World Series

Manny Machado is focussed on his team's World Series quest despite a contract drama swirling around him. Machado may not have been the only reason why the San Diego Padres overcame nearly all expectations in 2022, but he's certainly one of the main ones.

The 30-year-old hit 32 home runs and drove in 102 runs for his best offensive season since 2018, finishing finish second in the NL MVP voting. A native of the Miami area, Machado came to the Padres in 2019 after signing a five-year deal worth $140 million. Although the deal includes a club option from 2024 to 2028, it was largely expected that Machado would sort out an extension before then.

Speaking at the San Diego Padres' spring training facility in Arizona, Machado made it clear that his current focus is on baseball and not the contract extension drama unfolding around him.

97.3 The Fan @973TheFanSD Manny Machado was asked if he was bothered that the Padres reportedly made him one contract extension offer before his team’s deadline.



The Feb. 16 extension deadline came and went, but there was no paperwork for Machado. San Diego sports writer Kevin Acee reported that the San Diego Padres offered him another five-year deal, worth $21 million per season.

Combined with his existing contract, that would have made Machado's deal an 11-year contract grossing $285 million. Machado, as Acee reported, was not interested in anything less than $300 million, though.

Jeremy @Pimp_Lord619 There is not a player more dangerous than Manny Machado in a playoff game that’s already in hand

The proposed deal seems to be in line with the team's strategy. Earlier this offseason, the Padres signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year deal worth some $280 million.

Manny Machado has lot to look forward to in 2023

If Machado puts up stats reminiscient of his 2022 numbers, the Padres will likely not have any issues signing him to a big extension at the end of the 2023 season.

Machado will be joined by Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., making the Padres one of the most dynamic young teams as we head into the 2023 season.

