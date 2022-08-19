“By far the most gratifying thing I’ve ever been a part of” - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter says parenthood is one of the most satisfying chapters of his life

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is married to model Hannah Davis. The couple met in 2012 and tied the knot in 2016. Derek and Hannah share three daughters. In 2018, Jeter appeared on a TV Show called “CBS This Morning” and spoke candidly about being a parent.

“By far the most gratifying thing I’ve ever been a part of. Regardless of how your day went at work, when you get home and you see a smile on your daughter’s face, it makes it all worthwhile.”

In 2019, Derek Jeter told “US Weekly” that parenting is "awesome" and said that he’s “blessed” to have (at that time) two beautiful daughters.

“You always hear people say, ‘Wait until you have your own kids,’ but it really is true. I couldn’t be happier. I’ve been blessed to have two beautiful daughters and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow each and every day.”

Jeter regularly posts cute family pictures on social media. He recently shared this adorable photo of him as a girl dad.

"HELP!!!" - derekjeter

Jeter lives in Miami with Hannah and his three daughters Bella, Story, and River.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis’ love story

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, who made his MLB debut at age 20, met model Hannah Davis at a restaurant in New York City in 2012. The couple were spotted together publicly later that year.

In 2015, Jeter confirmed his engagement to Hannah.

In 2016, the couple tied the knot at a resort in California. The duo welcomed their first daughter in 2017 and second baby girl in 2019.

"Guess what I’m thinking???" - derekjeter

Hannah and her daughters attended Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction in September 2021.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In his speech, Jeter gave a shout out to his wife and children.

“I couldn't be luckier. Let me say it again, let me clarify," he continued. "I couldn't be luckier that our paths crossed when they did. I love you so much, and there's been nothing more fulfilling in my life.

The couple welcomed their third daughter in 2021.

Derek Jeter was vital to the Yankees’ success during his career. His accomplishments include 14 All-Star appearances, five Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards. He is also a five-time World Series champion.

