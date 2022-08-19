Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter: Complete timeline of their relationship

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, model Hannah Jeter, are among the most adorable celebrity pairs. From meeting at a restaurant in New York City in 2012 and tying the knot in 2016 to welcoming three daughters, Derek and Hannah display a loving relationship.

Here’s a peek into their adorable love story.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis met at the “right time”

Derek and Hannah first met in 2012 at a restaurant in NYC through some mutual friends. The couple started dating and kept their relationship under wraps. They were often spotted together.

In an article, Hannah wrote about their meeting and said that the timing was aligned.

“We met at the right time. To me, what matters in a relationship is being at the same place in your lives. And right from the start, I could tell that the timing of Derek’s life and mine were aligned.”

Hannah is best known for her appearances in the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue."

Jeter proposed in 2015 and the two wed in 2016

In 2015, in a random blog post, Jeter referred to Hannah as his fiancée.

"I had no idea what I was in for as a new dog owner. He was a Christmas gift last year from my fiancée, whose family had Mastiffs growing up. I've never owned a pet in my life.”

The same year, Jeter and Hannah attended the Met Gala together.

The couple married in a private ceremony at Napa Valley Resort in California in 2016.

Derek and Hannah Jeter are parents to three cute daughters

The couple share three daughters – Bella, Story and Rose.

"HELP!!!" - Derek Jeter

They welcomed Bella in 2017 and Story in 2019. Their third baby girl, Rose, was born in 2021.

"The real creative genius behind my account #girldad" - Derek Jeter

Derek often posts adorable photos of his daughters.

Hannah Jeter and daughters supported Derek at the Hall of Fame induction

Hannah Jeter was spotted with daughters Bella and Story at Derek’s 2021 induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in New York.

Hannah Jeter with daughters Bella and Story at the 2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In his Instagram bio, Derek also made a special mention of his daughters, noting that he is a "sleep-deprived father to three amazing girls."

