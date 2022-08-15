"Should be remembered as one of the best shortstops to ever play" - NBA legend Michael Jordan shares a heartfelt testimony for New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter

In one of the best examples of greatness recognizing greatness, Michael Jordan declared that Derek Jeter is one of the best shortstops in MLB history. The NBA legend has always had an appreciation for baseball and for the New York Yankees Hall of Famer. This comment from Jordan was aired as part of 'The Captain', an ESPN documentary about the one and only, Derek Jeter.

Jordan is, of course, a six-time NBA champion from his years with the Chicago Bulls. Many consider him to be the best basketball player of all-time, making this endorsement all the more meaningful. Jeter has won five World Series championships in his storied career, just one shy of Jordan's mark.

ESPN posted a clip of the declaration from Jordan to Facebook, seen below.

"Should be remembered as one of the best shortstops to ever play" - Michael Jordan

Jordan and Jeter are two of the biggest stars in North American sports, so seeing the respect from Jordan is very pleasant. In many ways, these two players had a similar impact on their respective leagues. Both were dominant in what they did and were the faces of the league for their generation.

Most people agreed with Jordan's assessment of Jeter's playing career.

"Michael Jordan spot on about Derek Jeter in (GOAT) fashion" - Bobby Thompson

This is not the first time the NBA legend has given high praise to the Yankees shortstop. Seven years ago on 'Derek Jeter Day' at Yankee Stadium, Jordan came out to show his support. A clip of this interaction was posted to Twitter by the YES Network.

Michael Jordan was on hand to commemorate "Derek Jeter Day" at the Stadium 7 years ago today. From oneto anotherMichael Jordan was on hand to commemorate "Derek Jeter Day" at the Stadium 7 years ago today. From one 🐐 to anotherMichael Jordan was on hand to commemorate "Derek Jeter Day" at the Stadium 7 years ago today. https://t.co/j0Y4hVl6vJ

"Michael Jordan was on hand to commemorate "Derek Jeter Day" at the Stadium 7 years ago today" - YES Network

Jeter and Jordan will never be forgotten by sports fans, and their mutual respect will be an enduring part of their legacies.

Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan left their sports better than they found them

Michael Jordan became one of the most popular athletes on the planet, turning the NBA into a global sport. Jeter was a 14-time All-Star with the MLB's most popular team that brought in many new fans. Both stars of their sport that transcended into mainstream popularity.

One of the key takeaways from this documentary is the competitive similarities between Jeter and Jordan. While they played different sports, their approaches were nearly identical.

Michael Jordan even briefly played in the Arizona Fall Baseball League with Derek Jeter. He spoke about his experience in the clip posted to YouTube by MLB.

Jordan clearly has tremendous respect for the New York Yankees shortstop. Jordan does not often show respect for other athletes, so this testimony goes a long way.

