"Yankee fans are the greatest fans in the world” - 5-time WS champion Derek Jeter expresses heartfelt gratitude to Yankees fans upon successful release of 'The Captain' docuseries finale

Derek Jeter sent a heartfelt tribute to New York Yankees fans around the globe with his latest tweet. The five-time World Series champion is one of the few modern-day players to have played his entire career with one organization. He was a fan favorite from day one and has now reciprocated his appreciation for the fan base.

The legendary shortstop, who only recently joined Twitter in May of this year, speaks about a variety of topics on his account. He has already amassed 382,700 followers. His latest tweet was short, sweet, and to the point.

"Yankee fans are the greatest fans in the world. #TheCaptain" - Derek Jeter

Jeter has been in the headlines recently due to the release of his documentary series titled "The Captain." The seven-episode series produced by ESPN Films has received rave reviews. It focuses mostly on Jeter's illustrious 20-year career with the Yankees. In that 20-year span, the shortstop provided fans with some of the greatest moments in the organization's history.

Yankees fans suffered through a drought upon Jeter's arrival. The team had not won a World Series since Billy Martin and Don Lemon won back-to-back championships in 1977 and 1978. That Reggie Jackson-led team seemed like ancient history to a fan base that prided itself on a winning tradition.

With the arrival of Jeter in 1995, it seemed as if the whole culture around the clubhouse changed. Along with other talented young stars such as Andy Pettitte, Bernie Williams, and Jorge Posada, the Yankees finally broke their dry spell. They won the 1996 World Series by defeating the Atlanta Braves. That team went on to win four championships in five years.

During that glorious era for Yankees fans, Jeter was a leader and integral part of the team. In the team's four World Series campaigns, he played 157, 149, 158, and a 148 regular season games. He won another World Series in 2009 defeating the Philadelphia Phillies.

Derek Jeter was a 14x All-Star and won 5 World Series with the New York Yankees

Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during a game against the Boston Red Sox.

Jeter is regarded by many as the greatest shortstop ever to play the game. In 2,747 games, he had 3,465 hits, a lifetime batting average of .310, and a .377 OBP. He is remembered by fans for coming through in high pressure situations and is regarded as one of the game's greatest clutch hitters.

Michael Jordan, undoubtedly the greatest basketball player ever to play the game, recently commented on Jeter's impressive career.

"Without a doubt, he should be remembered as one of the best shortstops that ever played," said Jordan.

The New York Yankees are regarded as one of the largest sports franchises worldwide. A 2021 "Forbes" article ranked them as the second-most valuable team in the world behind the Dallas Cowboys. The Yankees have fans around the world that follow the team's day-to-day progress.

Derek Jeter was an idol to Yankees fans and a great ambassador for the organization. After years of supporting Derek Jeter, fans are sure to appreciate his show of affection for them.

