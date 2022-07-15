Top 10 New York Yankees All-Stars of all time featuring Derek Jeter, Aaron Judge & more

The New York Yankees are one of the oldest and most legendary franchises in the storied history of the MLB. No shortage of All-Stars have donned the Yankee pinstripes and forged their own legacies. Some of these players were not only the best of their era, but arguably the best of any era.

The fact that the Yankees have been able to acquire so many legends over the years speaks to the greatness of the organization. While this list is sorted into a top 10, every player named is a legend of the sport.

#10 C.C. Sabathia

C.C. Sabathia celebrates a Yankees win.

C.C. Sabathia joined the New York Yankees in 2009, having previously played for the Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers. He went on to have three brilliant All-Star seasons while wearing the pinstripes and was integral to the team's 2009 World Series victory.

#9 Don Mattingly

Don Mattingly is currently manager of the Miami Marlins.

Don Mattingly spent the entirety of his 14-year career with the New York Yankees and managed to rack up six All-Star selections. This loyalty made him beloved, though his offensive prowess probably helped as well.

This video from MLB Vault on YouTube shows how much Mattingly meant to the Yankees for 14 years.

Don Mattingly left his mark on the MLB and the New York Yankees unlike almost any other player.

#8 Dave Winfield

Dave Winfield, Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Dave Winfield left the San Diego Padres to join the New York Yankees in 1981 and was an All-Star every year he was with the team. For eight straight years, Dave Winfield represented the Yankees at the All-Star Game. His best season was 1984, when he attained an absurd batting average of .340.

#7 Wade Boggs

Wade Boggs, Cleveland Indians vs New York Yankees

After spending the beginning of his career with the Boston Red Sox, Boggs took his talents to New York. In his five years with the team, he was an All-Star four times and one of the best offensive players on the team.

While his off-the-field exploits have become legendary, his on-field play was consistently brilliant. The MLB posted this video showcasing his tremendous game at Fenway Park in 1993 to YouTube.

Wade Boggs is a legendary figure for two of the oldest franchises in the MLB, which only adds to his iconic status.

#6 Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge, 2021 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

Aaron Judge is the only player still with the New York Yankees at the time of writing. In a few years' time, he could easily be higher on this list. With four All-Star selections so far, Aaron Judge is well on his way to becoming one of the best New York Yankees of all time. Assuming he re-signs with them in the upcoming off-season, of course.

#5 Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez News Conference

Alex Rodriguez made his name with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers before heading to New York where he would elevate his legacy. With six All-Star selections as a Yankee, Rodriguez is one of the best players in the team's storied history.

While he was also dominant at the plate, his defensive brilliance was a huge part of his success. Talkin' Yanks uploaded this video to YouTube.

Despite controversy surrounding Alex Rodriguez's legacy, he is still one of the best Yankees All-Stars ever.

#4 Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson still supports the Yankees.

Reggie Jackson was an All-Star every year he was with the New York Yankees. From 1977 to 1981, Reggie Jackson dominated the league and was rewarded with four straight All-Star selections. Reggie Jackson may have spent more time with the Oakland Athletics during his career, but his time with the Yankees was as close to perfect as you could get.

Reggie Jackson earned the nickname 'Mr. October' for his clutch plays in the postseason. The MLB uploaded this video to YouTube that captures his brilliant performances.

Being able to get it done in the clutch is what makes talented players transcendent. Nobody did that better than Reggie Jackson.

#3 Robinson Cano

Robinson Cano swings for the fences.

Robinson Cano spent the first nine years of his brilliant career, from 2005-2013, with the New York Yankees. He got off to a hot start as soon as he made it to the big leagues and was selected to the All-Star Game five times. As one of the best second basemen in baseball at the time, Robinson Cano was a huge part of the success of that New York Yankees team.

#2 Mariano Rivera

Mariano Rivera on the mound at Yankee Stadium

Mariano Rivera spent his entire 19-year career with the New York Yankees and is one of the best pitchers of all time. He is certainly the best pitcher to have never won the Cy Young Award, though he is likely content with his five World Series championships and 13 All-Star selections.

Mariano Rivera was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame unanimously in 2019, and this video from the MLB on YouTube shows why.

Mariano Rivera was one of the most feared players in the MLB for the better part of two decades. This career of dominance has him regarded as one of the best Yankees in history.

#1 Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter, 85th MLB All Star Game

You could not possibly make a list like this without the presence of The Captain, Derek Jeter. Derek Jeter played his entire 20-year career with the New York Yankees and was selected to 14 All-Star teams. This sustained dominance from a shortstop for 20 seasons is nearly unheard of.

This video from the MLB on YouTube shows how beloved Derek Jeter was, as well as his greatness. It's hard to think of another athlete who meant more to New York than Derek Jeter.

With five championship rings, Jeter cemented his legacy as the best New York Yankees All-Star of all time.

