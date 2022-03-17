Can Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout re-ignite the GOAT debate in 2022 and win his 4th MVP award?

Mike Trout was burdened with great expectations heading into the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Angels hired a new manager, Joe Maddon, a man revered as a genius in baseball. He did the impossible as he turned the Tampa Bay Rays into a respectable franchise and broke the century-long curse by delivering a World Series trophy to the Chicago Cubs.

They had two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani ready to take the next step and bolstered their bullpen with high-priced acquisition Raisel Iglesias from the Reds.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Seattle Mariners

With 3 MVPs, Mike Trout was ready to dominate and push the Angels to new heights, and it seemed like he was on his way to doing just that as he was hitting .333 with 8 homeruns in 36 games.

But then he got injured, and the season went off the rails. With Mike Trout's absence in the lineup, Joe Maddon was forced to deal with injuries to star third baseman Anthony Rendon and Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The problems in the locker room were mounting, and Pujols was eventually released.

No matter how hard Trout worked, he was unable to get over his calf injury and spent the rest of the season on the Injured List. It wasn't all bad as his teammate Shohei Ohtani took home the American League Most Valuable Player award.

With their flaws exposed, the Angels chose to address their deficiencies on their pitching staff by bringing in Noah Syndergaard and Aaron Loup from the New York Mets.

Mike Trout must win a World Series with the Los Angeles Angels

Yesterday, Trout arrived fully healthy and ready to compete. With the greatest player in the American League hitting right next to him the lineup, can Mike Trout reclaim the title of the greatest to ever play the game? The answer is yes. When healthy, even Mike Trout's worst season is All-Star caliber.

Jim Passon @PassonJim Highest OPS over past 162 games played (active players):



1.047 • Mike Trout

1.045 • Bryce Harper

1.011 • Juan Soto

1.004 • Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

.973 • Brandon Belt

.958 • Shohei Ohtani

.950 • Jesse Winker

.940 • Fernando Tatís Jr. Highest OPS over past 162 games played (active players):1.047 • Mike Trout1.045 • Bryce Harper1.011 • Juan Soto1.004 • Vladimir Guerrero Jr..973 • Brandon Belt.958 • Shohei Ohtani.950 • Jesse Winker.940 • Fernando Tatís Jr.

However, to elevate himself to the greatest of all time, he needs to bring the Angels to a place they haven't been in 20 years - win a World Series. He has everything he needs; the talent, the teammates, the coaching.

There can be no excuses. With all the resources at his disposal, Trout needs to lead his team on a deep playoff run to put himself back in the conversation of being among the best men to ever play on a baseball diamond.

Awards have made him a hero, but championships will make him a legend.

Edited by Prem Deshpande