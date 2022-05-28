"Can us Yankees fans now make it seem like a no big deal when y'all beat Baltimore too?" , "You’re playing the Orioles…" - Boston Red Sox fans get roasted for celebrating home run bomb against last place Baltimore Orioles

The Boston Red Sox have finally shown up to the MLB season. Their offense is clicking at a very high level, despite their 21-23 record and fourth place position in the AL East. Because of this, whenever something good happens and they try to celebrate, they still get roasted by fans throughout the MLB.

This most recent occurrence comes after Xander Bogaerts absolutely crushed a home run over the Green Monster in left field, but it was against the last place Baltimore Orioles. When you're a fan of a team as historic as the Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees, people will always be looking for an opportunity to roast you, and this provided them that opportunity.

A clip of the homer was posted to Twitter by the MLB, and to be fair, it's a pretty impressive home run.

"Friday night Bogaerts bash" - MLB

An example of the celebration that became common among fans of the Boston Red Sox comes courtesy of Jared Carrabis on Twitter.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis THE KING OF ARUBA WITH A THREE RUN PISS MISSILE OVER THE MONSTER LOVE THIS TEAM LOVE WHERE WE’RE AT THE KING OF ARUBA WITH A THREE RUN PISS MISSILE OVER THE MONSTER LOVE THIS TEAM LOVE WHERE WE’RE AT https://t.co/IMFpHf8YzG

"THE KING OF ARUBA WITH A THREE RUN P*** MISSILE OVER THE MONSTER LOVE THIS TEAM LOVE WHERE WE’RE AT" - Jared Carrabis

This was an excellent homer, but it still generated plenty of ridicule.

Boston Red Sox seemingly can't win in this situation

Red Sox fans are getting roasted on Twitter

When the team is terrible, they get made fun of. Now that they are putting together some strong games and highlight reel plays, they still get made fun of. That's just the deal when you root for a powerhouse team, with this as the latest example.

This fan of the New York Yankees wants the team's wins over the Baltimore Orioles to be treated the same way.

BK @kerriigan_ @Jared_Carrabis Can us Yankees fans now make it seem like a no big deal when yall beat Baltimore too? LOL @Jared_Carrabis Can us Yankees fans now make it seem like a no big deal when yall beat Baltimore too? LOL

"Can us Yankees fans now make it seem like a no big deal when yall beat Baltimore too? LOL" - BK

This fan brings up a great point in the discussion.

"You’re playing the Orioles…" - Austin

This fan reminds everyone of the Boston Red Sox place in the rankings.

JJames @JoshuaJamesNY @Jared_Carrabis Battle for last place really heating up! @Jared_Carrabis Battle for last place really heating up!

"Battle for last place really heating up!" - James

It's tough to talk trash when you're at the bottom, and the Boston Red Sox fanbase is finding out why.

"You love being 10 games back?" - Sean Fitzgerald

This fan is definitely not giving them the credit one might expect.

PissedPissedofferson @MadAlbertan 🏻 🏻 🏻. @Jared_Carrabis They have won 1 series versus a playoff team in past 12 series…. Congrats on beating the bottom feeders.🏻. @Jared_Carrabis They have won 1 series versus a playoff team in past 12 series…. Congrats on beating the bottom feeders. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.

"They have won 1 series versus a playoff team in past 12 series…. Congrats on beating the bottom feeders." - Mad Albertan

This fan managed the difficult task of roasting both teams involved in the clip.

"Haven’t played major league teams" - Slam Central

Fans may have thought they would be able to celebrate a great play without any negative reactions, but when you are one of the winningest sports teams of all time, things are never that simple.

