Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn's $90,035 Ford Bronco Raptor transformed into 'Barbie mobile' for beloved daughters

Earlier this offseason, right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Lynn caught the attention of many when he arrived at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in a pink-colored Ford Raptor.

He mentioned that the color of his car was influenced by his three daughters. In an interview with Tamar Sher, the 36-year-old opened up about why his car has such an eccentric color.

“So, I have three daughters and they all love the Barbie move," Lynn said. "It turned into the Barbie-mobile pretty quick. I got a Bronco Raptor last year, it did not come pink. When I came home from the season, it was pink. And I have not driven it yet, so that's how it went down… it came out pretty good, I'm not mad at it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the company's website, the 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor can be purchased for $90,035.

The four-wheel drive that has a 10-speed automatic transmission is equipped with a 418-hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 engine that produces 440 pound-feet of torque. The Raptorized Bronco comes with Fox adaptive dampers from the F-150 Raptor and standard 37-inch BFGoodrich K02 all-terrain tires.

The car reaches 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. It gives fuel mileage of 15 mpg inside the city and 16 mpg on the highway.

Lance Lynn's contract details with Cardinals

The one-year contract has a $10 million team option for 2025, along with a $1 million buyout. Lance Lynn will earn $10 million in salary for 2024, with an incentive of $1 million each if he pitches over 170 innings and if he goes above 190 innings, he will get an additional $1 million in bonuses.

Moreover, if the Cardinals traded him, he would get $1 million.The club will also provide him with hotel suites while on road trips. In total, in two seasons, he can earn up to $24 million if he checks all the boxes.

Last year, he played with the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting an ERA of 5.73 to go with a 13-11 record. He is a two-time All-Star, came in third in 2021 AL Cy Young voting and has made trips to the World Series in 2011 and 2013.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.