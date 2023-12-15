Lance Lynn signed a one-year $10 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals for the upcoming season. He spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lynn had other options on the table this offseason, and his decision to choose the Cardinals involved a thorough thought process. Family is one of the major driving factors behind Lynn’s decision to return to St. Louis.

Lynn lives nearby in Southern Illinois, about a 2.5-hour drive from St. Louis.

In a conversation with the Foul Territory podcast, Lynn emphasized the importance of being close to home. He said:

“That [St. Louis] is one of the four-drivable destinations… drivable with four kids. I put together a list of where I had a chance to to win, go to the playoffs, do things like that.”

“But also be close to home and obviously that was one of the closer ones and it worked out well, got done quick. I was able to get close to what I wanted. So you can’t be mad when you get a chance to be home with your family, get to be comfortable and just see where the season takes you,” he added.

Lance Lynn’s Cardinals homecoming could help spark a bounce-back season

The Cardinals selected Lynn in the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut in 2011 and was part of the Cardinals’ rotation for six seasons. He was also part of the Cardinals’ 2012 World Series-winning championship squad.

After stints with the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, Lynn is set to return to where it all began.

2023 was a season to forget for Lance Lynn. He posted an ERA of 5.73 for the Dodgers while allowing 44 home runs - the most in MLB.

Now back in familiar territory, Lynn would hope for a much improved season next year.

