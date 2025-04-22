Cardinals vs. Braves: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 22, MLB 2025

With Spencer Strider suddenly hitting the IL on Monday, the Atlanta Braves will be forced to go with a bullpen game on Tuesday when they attempt to win a fifth straight after coming back to steal Game 1 of this series against the slumping St. Louis Cardinals.

Atlanta has yet to announce their opener for Tuesday's game. The Redbirds will send Andre Pallante to the bump, with the right-hander looking to build on a promising start to his 2025 campaign.

Cardinals vs. Braves recent form and records

St. Louis

Monday's disheartening loss to the Braves extended the Cardinals losing streak to five games. Oliver Marmol's squad currently sits in fourth place of the NL Central standings, 4.5-games in back of the front running Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis has been an unmitigated disaster on the road where it's tallied a single win through 11 overall tries resulting in costing $100-per-bet MLB bettors $873 overall. With the offense averaging 4.7 runs per game (#7) and the pitching staff owners of a collective 4.38 ERA (#24), the over has paid out in 13 of 23 played games.

Atlanta

While the Braves still sit four games under .500 at 9-13, Brian Snitker's troops appear to be rounding into form back in the comforts of Truist Park. The team has collected nine wins since kicking the season off with a seven-game losing streak. While oddsmakers have the Mets and Phillies lined co-favorites to win the NL East pennant, Atlanta isn't far off the pace at 3/1.

Despite that, the Braves have been a losing proposition overall for baseball bettors, with a -$641 return on investment. However, they've been profitable at home, going 7-2 to sit $253 in the black.

Injuries

St. Louis

Mason Winn SS 10 Day IL - Back

Ivan Herrera C 10 Day IL - Foot

Zack Thompson RP 60 Day IL - Lat

Atlanta

Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 10 Day IL - Knee

Nacho Alvarez Jr. SS 10 Day IL - Wrist

Spencer Strider SP 15 Day IL - Hamstring

Reynaldo Lopez SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Joe Jimenez RP 60 Day IL - Knee

Starting Pitchers

Andre Pallante (2-1, 3.22 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 17 hits (3 HR) and 8 ER with a 15:7 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.

Tossed 6.0 IP of 7 hit (1 HR) and 4 ER ball with 2:0 K/BB ratio vs. New York last start.

0-1 with a 12.15 ERA and 6:1 K/BB ratio in 6.2 career IP thrown vs. Atlanta.

0-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 8:3 K/BB ratio in 10.1 IP on the road in 2025.

This will be his first career start at Truist Park.

Must-Watch Hitters

St. Louis

With the Cardinals only averaging 3.0 runs throughout the losing streak, it's tough to get excited about backing the player props of anyone on the roster.

However, the bat of Wilson Contreras looks to be coming around with the righty hitting safely in four straight games. Here's to hoping he carries the momentum of hitting that ninth inning homer last night into this evening's rematch.

Atlanta

The no-brainer bat to back in Atlanta's lineup is Austin Riley. The third baseman is in the midst of a heater having hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games with five home runs and 12 RBIs during that span. One of his two hits last night left the yard.

Adding to the pot is the fact that he's a perfect 3-for-3 with a single, double and home run in three career at-bats against Andre Pallante. He's 4/1 to go yard tonight as well as near even money to go for 2+ bases and +160 to collect 1+ RBI.

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Odds

Tuesday 4/22 Money Line Run Line Total Runs St. Louis Cardinals +130 +1.5 -162 O 8.5 -112 Atlanta Braves -155 -1.5 +136 U 8.5 -105

Cardinals vs. Braves expert picks and game prediction

All the momentum resides in the Atlanta Braves' dugout. The Cardinals have struggled in the absence of Masyn Winn and Ivan Herrera, while the the Braves are surging—even without all the pieces in place.

Even without confirmation of tonight's starter, there's little reason to shy away from laying the moderate chalk with the home team at DraftKings Sportsbook, as Atlanta looks to lock down back-to-back series wins for the first time in 2025.

Cardinals vs. Braves Prediction: Atlanta Wins 5-4

