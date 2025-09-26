Cardinals vs. Cubs: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 26, 2025

The long-time NL Central rivals meet again Friday as the Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. With the season series deadlocked at five wins apiece, this opener carries added weight, the Cubs pushing to strengthen their postseason position, and the Cardinals looking to finish strong and spoil their rival’s playoff push.

Starting Pitchers

Colin Rea (Chicago Cubs):

The 35-year-old righty has been one of the more consistent starters in the Chicago rotation this year. With a 10-7 mark and a 4.10 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 153.2 innings, Rea has given the Cubs a quality start time and again.

His 120 strikeouts indicate that he can be guilty of missing bats at times, but his true value has been preventing walks from occurring and getting deep enough into games to alleviate the bullpen. If he pitches well against St. Louis, he can potentially control the game early.

Miles Mikolas (St. Louis Cardinals):

The grizzled righty comes into this game 8-10 with a 4.76 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 151.1 innings pitched. Mikolas has been up and down sometimes and given up too many hard contact hits for the Cardinals' liking, but he is still an innings-eating workhorse.

His 96 strikeouts are characteristic of a pitch-to-contact approach, and when his command is solid, he can frustrate opposing hitters by getting them to ground the ball and keeping the ball in the air. Involving Mikolas will have to keep Chicago's power threats in check early if St. Louis is going to remain in this game.

Hot Hitters

Michael Busch - Cubs

Busch has been Chicago’s primary power source, driving from the top of the order and creating run chances consistently. And when he barrels the ball, runners follow. The Cubs need him to set the tone against Mikolas’ contact-heavy approach.

Nolan Arenado - Cardinals

Arenado remains St. Louis’ veteran run-producer and a threat in the middle of the lineup. Even in a down year by his standards, he’s capable of a game-changing extra-base hit and will be a focal point for the Cubs’ scouting plan.

Injury Report

Chicago Cubs:

Cade Horton – Back (Day-to-day)

Owen Caissie – Concussion (7-Day IL)

Kyle Tucker – Calf (10-Day IL)

Ryan Brasier – Groin (15-Day IL)

Miguel Amaya – Ankle (10-Day IL)

Justin Steele – Elbow (60-Day IL)

St. Louis Cardinals:

Willson Contreras – Shoulder (10-Day IL)

Masyn Winn – Meniscus (10-Day IL)

Zack Thompson – Lat (60-Day IL)

Current Odds

Run Line: Cardinals +1.5 (−137) / Cubs −1.5 (+112)

Total: Over 9 (−101) / Under 9 (−121)

Moneyline: Cardinals +149 / Cubs −182

Best Bets & Prediction

Cubs Moneyline (−182) Under 9 (−121) Cardinals +1.5 (−137)

Final score prediction: Cubs 4, Cardinals 2

