Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 25, 2025

The St. Louis Cardinals (29-23) and Arizona Diamondbacks (26-26) will be up against each other on Sunday's matinee rubber match at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals have been the better team, winning both games by one run. They aim to complete the sweep before going to Baltimore and then to Texas.
Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will aim to avoid a series sweep as they need momentum before they start their homestand hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates and then the Washington Nationals.
Arizona will send right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (7-3, 3.81 ERA) to the mound, while the Cardinals will counter with veteran ace Sonny Gray (5-1, 4.02 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EDT.
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game 3: Betting Odds
Moneyline: Cardinals -125, Diamondbacks (+106)
Over/Under: 7.5 runs
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game 3: Injuries
Cardinals injury report
- Zack Thompson, Strained lat – 60-Day IL
Diamondbacks injury report
- A.J. Puk, Elbow inflammation – 15-Day IL
- Eduardo Rodriguez, Shoulder inflammation – 15-Day IL
- Blake Walston, Tommy John surgery – 60-Day IL
- Jordan Montgomery, Tommy John surgery – 60-Day IL
Expected Lineups
Arizona Diamondbacks
- RF Corbin Carroll (L)
- 2B Ketel Marte (S)
- LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R)
- 1B Josh Naylor (L)
- 3B Eugenio Suárez (R)
- DH Pavin Smith (L)
- C Gabriel Moreno (R)
- CF Alek Thomas (L)
- SS Geraldo Perdomo (S)
St. Louis Cardinals
- LF Lars Nootbaar (L)
- SS Masyn Winn (R)
- 2B Brendan Donovan (L)
- 1B Willson Contreras (R)
- DH Ivan Herrera (R)
- 3B Nolan Arenado (R)
- RF Alec Burleson (L)
- C Pedro Pagés (R)
- CF Victor Scott II (L)
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game 3: Prediction & Pick
Both starters are capable of going deep into games, which means it could be a low-scoring affair. On paper, Sonny Gray is a proven performer, while Brandon Pfaadt can also look solid on his day.
However, with a deep batting lineup including Wilson Contreras, Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbar and home-field advantage, the Cardinals seem like a team to bet on.
Score Prediction: Cardinals 4, Diamondbacks 2
Pick:
Cardinals -125
Over/Under: Under 7.5 Runs