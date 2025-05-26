Cardinals vs Orioles: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 26, 2025

The St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles will begin an interleague series on Memorial Day at beautiful Camden Yards. This series is a matchup of two teams going in opposite directions, but the series opener should be a great battle.
St. Louis is coming into this game with an overall record of 30-23, while Baltimore has gone just 18-34 to begin the 2025 season. Based on the odds that are set for the series opener, here are some predictions that you will want to make.
Cardinals vs. Orioles prediction
St. Louis has been getting great work from the starting rotation this season, and Erick Fedde will look to continue that trend Monday. The veteran has gone 3-3 with a 3.77 ERA so far in 2025, and he should be able to work deep into this game.
The Cardinals are not a team that has a ton of power as Lars Nootbaar leads the team with just seven home runs. St. Louis has been coming up with clutch hits, and that will be something to watch in this matchup.
Veteran Charlie Morton is going to start for the Baltimore Orioles, and he has struggled in a big way this season. Morton comes into this matchup with an 0-7 record, and his ERA is now sitting at 7.68.
Injuries have plagued the Baltimore Orioles so far this season, but they still have some talent in the offense. Look for Morton to pitch well enough to give his team a chance as the Orioles will get a win on Memorial Day.
Prediction: Baltimore Orioles 5, St. Louis Cardinals 4
Cardinals vs. Orioles odds
Money Line: St. Louis Cardinals -115, Baltimore Orioles -105
Run Spread: Cardinals -1.5 (+140), Orioles +1.5 (-165)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-130), Under 8.5 (+110)
Cardinals vs. Orioles injuries
St. Louis Cardinals injury report
Willson Contreras (1B): TBD (Back spasms)
Zack Thompson (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left lat strain)
Baltimore Orioles injury report
Ramon Laureano (OF): 10-Day IL (Left ankle sprain)
Colton Cowser (OF): 60-Day IL (Left thumb fracture)
Jordan Westburg (INF): 10-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)
Tyler O'Neill (OF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder impingement)
Tyler Wells (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL repair surgery)
Grayson Rodriguez (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)
Gary Sanchez (C): 10-Day IL (Right wrist inflammation)
Kyle Bradish (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)
Cardinals vs. Orioles picks
It has been a rough season for the Baltimore Orioles, but they should be the focus when making picks for this Memorial Day game.
Money Line: Baltimore Orioles -105
Run Spread: Orioles +1.5 (-165)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-130)