The MLB offseason keeps on rolling, and it's time for right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde to take the spotlight.

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are the finalists for Fedde, with the deal expected to be in the range of a two-year, $10 million contract. Fans have reacted to the same.

According to reports, Fedde garnered good interest ahead of the winter meetings after a stellar showing in KBO. He has made some tweaks to his pitching arsenal, and if reports are to be believed, it has facilitated his return to the majors.

If all goes accordingly, the KBO MVP will surpass $5 million annually in his upcoming salary. This will also mark his return to the MLB after playing in South Korea in 2023.

However, the news received mixed reactions from fans, with many taking it as a good acquisition while others were not so impressed with the signing. One tweeted:

"Such a Mets signing tbh"

Here are a few fan reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

Playing for the NC Dinos, the 30-year-old was lights out with his stuff, as he allowed an ERA of 2.00 across 180.1 innings pitched. He struck out 29.5% of the hitters while walking less than 5% of them.

Erick Fedde's MLB stint before going to KBO

Erick Fedde was selected as the 18th overall pick by the Washington Nationals in the 2014 MLB draft. Midway through the 2017 season, he made the back-end rankings of the Top 100 prospects released by the league.

In 2019, Fedde rotated between the minor leagues and the Nationals and also suffered shoulder inflammation, ruling him out for some weeks. The next year, during the COVID-19-shortened season, he made his place in the starting rotation for the Nats.

Erick Fedde held onto that spot for the next three years, logging 310.2 innings across 67 appearances. However, he posted a dismal 5.42 ERA with an 18.2% strikeout rate. Ahead of the 2023 season, the Nats non-tendered his contract, which resulted in him moving to South Korea to play in the KBO.

