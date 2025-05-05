Cardinals vs. Pirates: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 5, MLB 2025

The struggling Pittsburgh Pirates (12-23) head to Busch Stadium for a Monday night showdown against the St. Louis Cardinals (16-19). Both clubs are at the bottom of the National League Central.
Game 1 of the series is scheduled for 7:45 PM ET, with the Cardinals entering as home favorites.
Carmen Mlodzinski (RHP, 1-3, 6.58 ERA) will take the mound for the Pirates. On the other hand, Miles Mikolas (RHP, 1-2, 4.66 ERA) will take the hill for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Game 1: Betting Odds
Line: Cardinals -149, Pirates +125 | Over/Under: 8.5 Runs
Cardinals vs. Pirates Game 1: Injuries
Cardinals
Iván Herrera – Knee inflammation (bone bruise), 10-Day IL
Zack Thompson – Strained lat, 60-Day IL
Pirates
Spencer Horwitz – Thumb surgery, 10-Day IL
Nick Gonzales – Fractured ankle, 10-Day IL
Endy Rodríguez – Finger laceration, 10-Day IL
Isiah Kiner-Falefa – Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL
Johan Oviedo – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
Dauri Moreta – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
Jared Jones – Elbow discomfort, 60-Day IL
Tim Mayza – Strained lat, 60-Day IL
Justin Lawrence – Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL
Expected Lineups
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Oneil Cruz (CF) – L
- Bryan Reynolds (RF) – S
- Andrew McCutchen (DH) – R
- Joey Bart (C) – R
- Esteury Valdez (1B) – L
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (3B) – R
- Tommy Pham (LF) – R
- Adam Frazier (2B) – L
- Jared Triolo (SS) – R
St. Louis Cardinals
- Lars Nootbaar (LF) – L
- Masyn Winn (SS) – R
- Brendan Donovan (2B) – L
- Nolan Arenado (3B) – R
- Willson Contreras (1B) – R
- Alec Burleson (DH) – L
- Jordan Walker (RF) – R
- Pedro Pages (C) – R
- Victor Scott II (CF) – L
Cardinals vs. Pirates Game 1: Prediction & Pick
The Cardinals have the edge on paper and the mound. Pittsburgh’s offense ranks near the bottom of the league in runs per game, so Miles Mikolas should be able to work comfortably. Expect St. Louis to take advantage of Carmen Mlodzinski’s control issues early.
Prediction: Cardinals 6, Pirates 2
Best Bet: Cardinals -148 ML
Bonus Prop: Nolan Arenado to record 2+ total bases