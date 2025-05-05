Cardinals vs. Pirates: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 5, MLB 2025

The struggling Pittsburgh Pirates (12-23) head to Busch Stadium for a Monday night showdown against the St. Louis Cardinals (16-19). Both clubs are at the bottom of the National League Central.

Game 1 of the series is scheduled for 7:45 PM ET, with the Cardinals entering as home favorites.

Carmen Mlodzinski (RHP, 1-3, 6.58 ERA) will take the mound for the Pirates. On the other hand, Miles Mikolas (RHP, 1-2, 4.66 ERA) will take the hill for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game 1: Betting Odds

Line: Cardinals -149, Pirates +125 | Over/Under: 8.5 Runs

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game 1: Injuries

Cardinals

Iván Herrera – Knee inflammation (bone bruise), 10-Day IL

Zack Thompson – Strained lat, 60-Day IL

Pirates

Spencer Horwitz – Thumb surgery, 10-Day IL

Nick Gonzales – Fractured ankle, 10-Day IL

Endy Rodríguez – Finger laceration, 10-Day IL

Isiah Kiner-Falefa – Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL

Johan Oviedo – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Dauri Moreta – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Jared Jones – Elbow discomfort, 60-Day IL

Tim Mayza – Strained lat, 60-Day IL

Justin Lawrence – Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL

Expected Lineups

Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (CF) – L Bryan Reynolds (RF) – S Andrew McCutchen (DH) – R Joey Bart (C) – R Esteury Valdez (1B) – L Ke'Bryan Hayes (3B) – R Tommy Pham (LF) – R Adam Frazier (2B) – L Jared Triolo (SS) – R

St. Louis Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar (LF) – L Masyn Winn (SS) – R Brendan Donovan (2B) – L Nolan Arenado (3B) – R Willson Contreras (1B) – R Alec Burleson (DH) – L Jordan Walker (RF) – R Pedro Pages (C) – R Victor Scott II (CF) – L

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game 1: Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals have the edge on paper and the mound. Pittsburgh’s offense ranks near the bottom of the league in runs per game, so Miles Mikolas should be able to work comfortably. Expect St. Louis to take advantage of Carmen Mlodzinski’s control issues early.

Prediction: Cardinals 6, Pirates 2

Best Bet: Cardinals -148 ML

Bonus Prop: Nolan Arenado to record 2+ total bases

