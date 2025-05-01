Cardinals vs. Reds: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 1, MLB 2025

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds will wrap up a four-game series on thursday afternoon, in what should be a great game. St. Louis has won two of the first three games of this series, including sweeping a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are sitting at 14-17 on the year after Wednesday, and the Reds bring a 16-15 record into this game. Here is a look at the odds for the series finale and a prediction for how it will play out.

Cardinals vs. Reds prediction

St. Louis scored 15 combined runs in the two wins on Wednesday, and that should give them some offensive momentum heading into this one. Lars Nootbar is leading the way with five home runs and 18 RBIs, but the rest of the lineup is starting to produce as well.

Matthew Liberatore will take the mound in this matchup and he is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA so far this season. Liberatore has struggled to pitch on the road, and he needs to keep the ball in the park in this matchup.

Andrew Abott will make this start for the Reds and he is 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA this season. Cincinnati has a tired bullpen and Abbott needs to find a way to go deep into this game.

Elly De La Cruz continues to lead the offense for the Reds as he leads the team with 24 RBIs. The Reds should get enough offense to win this game as they get some revenge on their rivals.

Prediction: Cincinnati Reds 6, St. Louis Cardinals 3

Cardinals vs. Reds odds

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Money Line: St. Louis Cardinals (EVEN), Cincinnati Reds (-120)

Run Spread: Cardinals -1.5 (+160), Reds +1.5 (-190)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-120), Under 8.5 (EVEN)

Cardinals vs. Reds injuries

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Ivan Herrera (C): 10-Day IL (Left knee bone bruise)

Zack Thompson (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left lat strain)

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Jeimer Candelario (3B): 10-Day IL (Lumbar spine strain)

Austin Hays (OF): TBD (Sore left hamstring)

Jake Fraley (RF): TBD (Right quad contusion)

Tyler Stephenson (C): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Wade Miley (LHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Cardinals vs. Reds picks

St. Louis was able to dominate the doubleheader on Wednesday, but you should be focusing on the Reds when making picks in this game. Cincinnati will find a way to get a series split against their rivals.

Money Line: Cincinnati Reds -120

Run Spread: Reds +1.5 (-190)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-120)

