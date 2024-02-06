Carlos Correa hosts star-studded charity golf event with Hall of Famers to raise funds for children battling cancer

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa hosted a golf tournament for his foundation, the Correa Family Foundation. The charity focuses on childhood cancer and the golf tournament helped raise money for the cause.

The Correa Family Foundation posted photos on Instagram of the event, which saw over 70 players participate. Some big names were present, such as Jeremy Peña of the Houston Astros, New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez and Correa's Twins teammates, José Miranda and Christian Vázquez.

There were also retired stars Alex Ríos, Alex Cintron, who is the hitting coach for the Astros, former boxer Miguel Cotto and Puerto Rican singer/rapper, Lenny Tavárez.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The foundation was proud of the event, which was held at Coco Beach Golf Club, Puerto Rico, and captioned their IG post:

"Thrilled to share the amazing triumph of our first-ever Carlos Correa Charity Golf Tournament! Huge thanks to our fantastic supporters, sponsors, volunteers, and the community. With over 170 players, including athletes, hall of famers, and artists, our event was a star-studded affair packed with surprises, gifts, and special honors for our courageous patients.

"Together, we raised funds to aid children fighting cancer and promote sports development in underserved communities across Puerto Rico and Latin America."

Carlos Correa is excited for a healthy 2024 season with the Twins

Carlos Correa is looking forward to the 2024 MLB season and feels both healthy and ready. According to Correa, Minnesota hitting coach David Popkins didn't believe that Correa was hitting six times a week, so he sent him video proof:

“He’s like, ‘Bro, no way you’re hitting six times a week,’” Correa said, via Twins Beat.

As for last season and the upcoming campaign, Correa made no excuses and is feeling very positive:

“You know me,” Correa said. “I’m not going to blame my offensive struggles on [plantar fasciitis]. It was more than that. But this year, I’m going to show up healthy, ready to go. My swing feels great. I want to have a big year. That’s what I’m preparing for.”

Carlos Correa has kicked off 2024 with victories off the field and it will be interesting to see if he and the Twins can make a big push this season. Minnesota finished top of the AL Central in 2023 with an 87-75 record and will be hoping they can replicate that in the upcoming campaign.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.